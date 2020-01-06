CLOSE

Arrests

The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. All parties are considered innocent unless proven guilty.

• Tyler Chaffin was arrested at 8:46 p.m. on Jan. 1 on the 400 block of North Lorena Avenue due to an arrest warrant along with alleged resisting or obstructing an officer.

• Sheyenne McDaniel was arrested at 8:13 p.m. on Jan. 1 on the 1200 block of North Laguna Avenue due to an arrest warrant.

• Frankie Tsinigine was arrested at 5:04 p.m. on Jan. 1 on the 2100 block of West Main Street due to an arrest warrant.

• Brent Slowman was arrested at 6 p.m. on Jan. 1 on the 1300 block of East Murray Drive for alleged aggravated driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor/drugs and drivers must be licensed.

• Steve Jack was arrested at 4:28 p.m. on Jan. 1 on the 700 block of West Main Street for alleged concealing identity.

• Rachasity John was arrested at 5 p.m. on Jan. 1 on the 1600 block of Bloomfield Boulevard due to an arrest warrant.

• Harley Dwight was arrested at 3:55 p.m. on Jan. 1 on the 2000 block of Camino Rio for alleged aggravated battery against a household member.

• Jordan Eddie was arrested at 3 a.m. on Jan. 1 on the 2500 block of La Plata Highway for alleged battery against a household member.

• Telman Sam was arrested at 12:55 a.m. on Jan. 1 on the 500 block of East 18th Street due to an arrest warrant.

​​​​​​​• Travis Kleinhans was arrested at 12:06 p.m. on Jan. 1 on the 600 block of East 20th Street for alleged aggravated driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drugs.

​​​​​​​• Maye Randolph was arrested at 12:54 p.m. on Jan. 1 at the intersection of South Carlton Avenue and East Broadway Avenue for alleged driving while license suspended or revoked, obstructed windshield and display of registration plate and temp permit.

• Donavan Frank was arrested at 3 p.m. on Jan. 1 on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue due to an arrest warrant along with alleged conduct offensive to public well-being.

• Travis George was arrested at 3 p.m. on Jan. 1 on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue for alleged trespass.

​​​​​​​• Senneca Antonio was arrested at 1:18 p.m. on Jan. 1 at the intersection of East Pinon Street and East Cedar Street due to an arrest warrant.

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

Jan. 1

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 1 a.m. on the 2800 block of Parque De Oeste Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a non-domestic fight at 1:57 a.m. on the 600 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 2:14 a.m. on the 1600 block of Bloomfield Boulevard. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a stabbing at 5:13 a.m. on the 700 block of Ruth Lane. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 8:01 a.m. on the 1400 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an armed subject at 12:10 p.m. on the 900 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a burglary at 1:20 p.m. on the 400 block of Toucan Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of larceny at 2:31 p.m. on the 4600 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 5:11 p.m. on the 900 block of West Apace Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a strong-arm robbery at 9:55 p.m. on the 500 block of Scott Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 11:55 p.m. on the 500 block of Ross Street. A report was taken.

