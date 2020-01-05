CLOSE

Suspect has a pending case in district court

FARMINGTON — A Shiprock man is being held on a S10,000 bond after being accused of stabbing a man in a Farmington residence and then tampering with the evidence.

George Etcitty, 54, is accused of a third-degree felony count of aggravated battery and a petty misdemeanor count of tampering with evidence, according to court records.

He is accused of stabbing a man at a residence in the 600 block of West Animas Street on Dec. 30 and tampering with the knife used in the case, according to the arrest warrant affidavit.

Etcitty did not have legal representation on the morning of Jan. 3.

Farmington Police Department officers were dispatched to West Animas Street around 4:46 p.m. on reports of a stabbing.

A witness told police Etcitty stabbed a man with a kitchen knife

Officers entered the residence and found that the man who had been stabbed was clutching his side as family members were applying pressure on the side of his chest.

A lot of blood was observed coming from the area where they were applying pressure, and the man's clothing was soaked with blood.

George Etccity (Photo: San Juan County Adult Detention Center)

Paramedics arrived on scene and started to treat the man. The puncture wound was observed near the man's ribs along with a laceration on his left arm.

He was transported to the San Juan Regional Medical Center emergency room for treatment and stated he did not know why Etcitty stabbed him.

The defendant was located about two blocks away from the scene and declined to speak to police.

The knife was located about two houses away from the crime scene on the sidewalk, partially covered in dirt.

Etcitty has a pending case in district court for alleged aggravated battery.

He also has multiple convictions, including burglary, possession of a deadly weapon/explosive by a prisoner, robbery and receiving or transporting stolen property, according to The Daily Times archives.

Etcitty is incarcerated on a $10,000 bond at the San Juan County Adult Detention Center.

His preliminary hearing is set for the morning of Jan. 8 at Farmington Magistrate Court.

Joshua Kellogg covers breaking news for The Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4627 or via email at jkellogg@daily-times.com.

