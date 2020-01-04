CLOSE

Suspect allegedly threatened to shoot employee

Story Highlights Alex Bell, 19, is accused of a third-degree felony count of robbery, according to court records.

Bell was released on his own recognizance from the San Juan County Adult Detention Center on Jan. 2.

His preliminary hearing is set for the morning of Jan. 8 in Farmington Magistrate Court.

FARMINGTON — A man from the Crouch Mesa area is accused of robbing a Farmington gas station and threatening the cashier by pretending a vehicle tool in his jacket was a handgun.

Alex Bell, 19, is accused of a third-degree felony count of robbery, according to court records.

Bell is accused of robbing the 7-2-11 gas station at 5850 E. Main St. in Farmington on Dec. 11, according to the arrest warrant affidavit.

Mary Weber, Bell's attorney, did not respond to requests for comment.

A Farmington Police Department officer was dispatched to the gas station around 8:34 p.m. on Dec. 11 on reports of a robbery.

Alex Bell (Photo: San Juan County Adult Detention Center)

The female employee told police a Native American or Hispanic male entered the store around 8:26 p.m.

The man later identified as Bell selected two bottles of automotive fluid then, when he got to the register, claimed he forgot his wallet in the vehicle, court documents stated. He then left the store and returned, allegedly concealing an unknown item in his right jacket sleeve.

The woman said she believed it was a handgun due to its shape and the way it was held as Bell demanded all the money from the register.

She added that she plead with him to not do it but the man responded by saying "you have four seconds and I'll start shooting."

The woman, fearing for her life, gave him $300 in cash, then he fled the scene.

Police blotter: Farmington Police Department blotter for Dec. 30

Screen captures from surveillance footage were posted to the Farmington police Facebook page in hopes of identifying the suspect.

Bell was identified by someone on Dec. 31 and he was interviewed later that day.

During the interview, documents indicate Bell told a detective he committed the robbery and used a silver tire tool during the robbery, saying he lost his job at a Farmington restaurant and ran out of money to support his child and girlfriend.

Bell was released on his own recognizance from the San Juan County Adult Detention Center on Jan. 2.

His preliminary hearing is set for the morning of Jan. 8 in Farmington Magistrate Court.

Joshua Kellogg covers breaking news for The Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4627 or via email at jkellogg@daily-times.com.

Crime: Three suspects accused by narcotics taskforce of meth trafficking

Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e

Read or Share this story: https://www.daily-times.com/story/news/crime/2020/01/04/crouch-mesa-man-accused-farmington-gas-station-robbery-shooting-threats/2808012001/