Arrests

The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. All parties are considered innocent unless proven guilty.

• Carlos Summers was arrested at midnight on Dec. 30 at the intersection of South Carlton Avenue and East Broadway Avenue due to an arrest warrant.

• Jose Garcia was arrested at 3:36 p.m. on Dec. 30 on the 700 block of West Broadway Avenue due to an arrest warrant.

• Andrea Begay was arrested at 10:56 a.m. on Dec. 30 on the 2600 block of Robin Avenue for alleged aggravated battery against a household member and criminal damage to property of household member.

• Lyman Spang was arrested at 3:08 a.m. on Dec. 30 on the 2800 block of Ladera Drive for alleged criminal damage to property.

• Jimmy Juarez was arrested at 2:29 a.m. on Dec. 30 on the 900 block of Hollywood Street for alleged disorderly conduct.

• Johnathan Wero was arrested at 2:18 a.m. on Dec. 30 on the 1900 block of Cortland Drive due to an arrest warrant along with alleged driving while license suspended or revoked.

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

Dec. 30

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 2:29 a.m. on the 900 block of Hollywood Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of recovered property at 6:06 a.m. on the 2800 block of Rio Vista Court. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a stabbing at 9:58 a.m. on the 2000 block of Troy King Road. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of larceny at 10:30 a.m. on the 200 block of North Schwartz Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a stabbing at 11:50 a.m. on the 500 block of West Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a stolen vehicle at 12:35 p.m. on the 1400 block of San Juan Boulevard. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 1:48 p.m. on the 4000 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a stabbing at 4:44 p.m. on the 600 block of West Animas Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of larceny at 5:51 p.m. on the 600 block of East 20th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 10:19 p.m. on the 600 block of North Monterey Avenue. A report was taken.

