Arrests

The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. All parties are considered innocent unless proven guilty.

• Andrew Begay was arrested at 3:43 p.m. on Dec. 29 on the 1400 block of West Main Street due to an arrest warrant along with alleged shoplifting, paraphernalia for controlled substances and glue, aerosol spray or mouthwash; abuse or possession for abuse.

• Samuel Herrera was arrested at 11:38 a.m. on Dec. 29 on the 1600 block of Bloomfield Boulevard due to an arrest warrant along with alleged unlawful possession of marijuana, paraphernalia for controlled substances and concealing identity.

• Trudy Sesvechan was arrested at 3 a.m. on Dec. 29 on the 5800 block of Morgan Place for alleged driving under the influence of liquor.

• Timothy Jaramillo was arrested at 1:36 p.m. on Dec. 29 on the 1700 block of East Broadway Avenue due to an arrest warrant.

• Robert Duran Jr. was arrested at 1:45 p.m. on Dec. 29 on the 900 block of Municipal Drive due to an arrest warrant.

• Landis Benally was arrested at 2 p.m. on Dec. 29 at the intersection of South Commercial Avenue and East Main Street for alleged possession, consumption, sale or service in public places.

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

Dec. 29

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 2:14 a.m. on the 2000 block of Troy King Road. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a loud music/noise complaint at 3:41 a.m. on the 2100 block of East 20th Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a commercial burglary at 6:11 a.m. on the 1600 block of Bloomfield Boulevard. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 11:12 a.m. on the 400 block of Taylor Drive. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 1 p.m. on the 3500 block of East 30th Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of larceny at 3:14 p.m. on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 4:59 p.m. on the 600 block of South Dustin Road. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 8:14 p.m. on the 2200 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 9:27 p.m. on the 100 block of North Browning Parkway. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a stolen vehicle at 11:25 p.m. on the 800 block of West Maple Street. A report was taken.

