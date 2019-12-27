CLOSE

Region II Narcotics Taskforce handled investigations

FARMINGTON — Three people are accused of trafficking methamphetamine and selling narcotics to an undercover agent. One of the suspects is still at large.

Lacey Whitely, 26; Jesse Martinez, 26, and Jason Sampson, 26, are accused of second-degree felony counts of trafficking controlled substances in three separate criminal cases, according to criminal complaints.

Martinez also is accused of a third-degree felony count of conspiracy to commit trafficking of a controlled substance.

They are accused of selling meth to an undercover agent for the Region II Narcotics Enforcement Taskforce in June 2019, according to arrest warrant affidavits.

The unit is comprised of officers and investigators from the Aztec, Bloomfield and Farmington police departments, along with the San Juan County Sheriff's Office.

Shane Goranson, Whitely's attorney, along with Shellie Patscheck, Martinez's attorney, did not respond to requests for comment.

Martinez is also accused of conspiring with Sampson to sell meth.

Lacey Whitely (Photo: San Juan County Adult Detention Center)

Lacey Whitely

A Region II agent on June 25 conducted a controlled purchased of an undisclosed amount of meth in West Farmington.

A confidential informant told the agent he/she could arrange a controlled purchase of meth from Whitely.

The informant and agent drove to the location in Farmington to conduct the drug transaction. Other agents provided surveillance on the operation.

Around 4:58 p.m. on June 25, the informant made contact with Whitely.

The drug transaction allegedly took place in a red passenger car. The agent witnessed the informant purchase an undisclosed amount of meth from Whitely. They drove away from the scene after the purchase was conducted. The narcotics purchased tested positive for the presence of meth.

Whitely waived her preliminary hearing on Dec. 19 in Aztec Magistrate Court.

She was released from the San Juan County Adult Detention Center on Dec. 19.

Jesse Martinez (Photo: San Juan County Adult Detention Center)

Martinez and Sampson

An agent was contacted on June 20 by an informant, stating the informant could arrange a controlled purchase from Sampson.

The agent and informant got in a vehicle and drove to the meeting location in Aztec.

Around 12:56 p.m., the informant made contact with Martinez.

After the transaction took place, the agent approached Martinez and Sampson about purchasing more meth, documents stated.

The narrative indicates that suspects agreed, as Martinez left and returned with more meth. During that time, Sampson referred to Martinez as his business partner.

The drugs later tested positive for the presence of meth.

Martinez waived his preliminary hearing on Dec. 19 in Aztec Magistrate Court.

The arrest warrant for Sampson in the drug trafficking case and attempted possession of a controlled substance case was still active as of the morning of Dec. 26, according to court records.

Martinez was released from the county jail on Dec. 19.

Joshua Kellogg covers breaking news for The Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4627 or via email at jkellogg@daily-times.com.

Jason Sampson (Photo: San Juan County Adult Detention Center)

