CLOSE

The suspect is being held without bond at county jail

Story Highlights Dakota Ahlgrim, 28, is accused of third-degree felony counts of burglary and arson.

Ahlgrim waived his preliminary hearing in Aztec Magistrate Court on Dec. 19.

The defendant has pending charges for misdemeanor counts of attempted assault on a health care worker and violation of a restraining order.

FARMINGTON — An Aztec man is accused of breaking into a camper trailer and starting a fire that destroyed two camper trailers was found competent to stand trial this month.

Dakota Ahlgrim, 28, is accused of third-degree felony counts of burglary and arson, according to the criminal complaint.

He is accused of destroying two camper trailers and breaking into one of the camper trailers with the intent to commit a felony or theft, according to court documents.

Mitchel Burns and James Stackhouse, attorneys listed on Ahlgrim's case, did not respond to requests for comment.

Ahlgrim waived his preliminary hearing in Aztec Magistrate Court on Dec. 19.

He made his first appearance on Jan. 16, where he was transferred to determine his competency to stand trial.

The defendant was found competent to stand trial and District Court Judge Daylene Marsh signed an order on Dec. 5, remanding the case back to Magistrate Court.

A San Juan County Sheriff's Office deputy was dispatched around 4:23 a.m. on July 20, 2018, to property on County Road 4775 east of Bloomfield on reports of two camper trailers engulfed in flames.

Firefighters arrived on scene and extinguished the flames. The man who called dispatch said he awoke to discover the campers were on fire.

He said Ahlgrim was at the residence earlier in the evening.

The fire was identified by a fire investigator as an arson and an incendiary fire, stating an open flame was introduced to combustibles in one of the trailers.

Dakota Ahlgrim (Photo: San Juan County Adult Detention Center)

The property owner said Ahlgrim and his girlfriend were staying with him, and that they had a fight that night and Ahlgrim left the property.

The owner told police he knew it was Ahlgrim who set the fire but was unsure why.

A lieutenant and detective spoke to the defendant on Jan. 11 at the San Juan County Adult Detention Center.

Ahlgrim admitted to starting the fire that caught the trailers on fire, stating they were full of trash. The defendant said he went inside one of the trailers and ignited the trash inside.

He told law enforcement he was angry with the property owner for kicking his girlfriend out of the house they were staying in.

Ahlgrim thought about setting the main house on the property on fire but changed his mind because of the kids that may have been inside.

The defendant has pending charges for misdemeanor counts of attempted assault on a health care worker and violation of a restraining order.

He has a felony conviction for battery of a health care worker and a misdemeanor conviction for attempted battery upon a peace officer.

The defendant is being held without bond at the county jail.

Ahlgrim is set for a Jan. 6 arraignment in Aztec District Court on the arson/burglary case.

Joshua Kellogg covers breaking news for The Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4627 or via email at jkellogg@daily-times.com.

Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e

Read or Share this story: https://www.daily-times.com/story/news/crime/2019/12/26/aztec-man-accused-burning-two-camper-trailers-burglary/2741652001/