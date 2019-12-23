CLOSE

Raynard Watson was released on his own recognizance from the San Juan County Adult Detention Center on Dec. 16.

Watson's preliminary hearing is scheduled for the morning of Dec. 27 in Farmington Magistrate Court.

FARMINGTON — A Fruitland man is accused of molesting two girls under the age of 13 while they resided at a Farmington residence around 2017.

Raynard Watson, 49, is accused of two second-degree felony counts of criminal sexual contact and a third-degree felony count of criminal sexual contact according to the criminal complaint.

He is accused of molesting two girls under the age of 13 with two counts stemming from one girl, according to the arrest warrant affidavit.

The biological mother of the alleged victims contacted the Farmington Police Department in May 2019, stating one of the girls told her in December 2017 that Watson had touched her inappropriately.

The woman stated she confronted Watson about the incident and he became abusive, brandishing a knife.

Raynard Watson (Photo: San Juan County Adult Detention Center)

She added she was physically abused and afraid for her life, which is why she didn't report any of the abuse back then.

The affidavit states the two girls live out of state and traveled to Farmington for forensic interviews as part of the investigation.

Interviews with the two girls were conducted on Aug. 30 around 3 p.m. The older girl was interviewed first.

She described the single alleged incident of Watson molesting her under her clothing.

The girl said the most recent incident occurred when she was 10 or 11 years old.

The younger girl interviewed described two alleged incidents of Watson molesting her by touching an intimate, unclothed body part and a clothed intimate body part, according to court documents.

She told the interviewer that Watson had sexually touched her. She added the first incident occurred about two years earlier, with the most recent incident about a year ago, according to the affidavit.

The girl told the interviewer she was nervous and scared about seeing Watson in public.

The detective in October attempted to contact Watson for an interview, leaving messages with relatives. No interview was conducted with Watson by law enforcement.

Watson's preliminary hearing is scheduled for the morning of Dec. 27 in Farmington Magistrate Court.

