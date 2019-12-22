CLOSE

Defendant is being held without bond in county jail

Story Highlights Phillip Jacobson, 58, was charged on Dec. 12 with a fourth-degree felony count of sexual exploitation of a child.

Jacobson was charged earlier this month with 10 first-degree felony counts of criminal sexual penetration and three felony counts of criminal sexual contact.

He recently waived the preliminary hearings on his three pending criminal cases on Dec. 19.

FARMINGTON — A Flora Vista man facing more than a dozen felony sex charges is accused of a new child pornography charge after police said the illicit material was found on the defendant's cell phone.

Phillip Jacobson, 58, was charged on Dec. 12 with a fourth-degree felony count of sexual exploitation of a child, according to the criminal complaint.

He is accused of possessing child pornography on a Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus, according to the arrest warrant.

"We are looking forward to the day when we arrive at a just resolution to the case," Jacobson's attorney Shane Goranson said in a statement to The Daily Times. "We believe in the power of the criminal justice system to get us there.

Jacobson was charged earlier this month with 10 first-degree felony counts of criminal sexual penetration and three felony counts of criminal sexual contact across two criminal cases, according to The Daily Times archives.

Stolen and erased: One Navajo girl's harrowing story of sex trafficking in New Mexico

The charges accuse Jacobson of sexually assaulting a girl under the age of 13 and molesting a toddler.

The case stems from the San Juan County Sheriff's Office executing a search warrant on Jacobson's residence in the Flora Vista area.

A detective was given Jacobson's cell phone by a male. The man said Jacobson told him to go to the San Juan County Adult Detention Center, retrieve the cell phone then "reset it."

The defendant was allegedly concerned about law enforcement finding "anything that might be porn," according to court documents.

Phillip Jacobson (Photo: San Juan County Adult Detention Center)

The man provided the PIN code to unlock Jacobson's phone, which opened to a page in the web browser which allegedly displayed an image of child pornography.

13 felony charges: Sexual assault suspect accused in two separate cases

The data from the phone was extracted then analyzed. A detective found five images of child pornography stored in cache files, which means the images were physically stored on the phone and had been viewed on the phone.

Dates on the cache files predated Jacobson's incarceration date.

As a precaution, the phone was placed into airplane mode to prevent the data from being remotely erased.

20 of the 23 tabs inside the phone's web browser contained images of child pornography prior to being placed in airplane mode, according to the affidavit.

Jacobson is being held without bond at the county jail.

Felony sex charge: Former Aztec High School teacher pleads guilty

He recently waived the preliminary hearings on his three pending criminal cases on Dec. 19 in Aztec Magistrate Court.

Joshua Kellogg covers breaking news for The Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4627 or via email at jkellogg@daily-times.com.

Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e.

Read or Share this story: https://www.daily-times.com/story/news/crime/2019/12/22/man-13-felony-sex-charge-child-pornography-flora-vista/2715784001/