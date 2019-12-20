CLOSE

Bryce Vigil's attorney declined to comment on case

Story Highlights Bryce Vigil, 18, of Kirtland, is accused of two second-degree felony counts of homicide by vehicle along with petty misdemeanor counts of DWI and reckless driving.

He was released from the county jail on his own recognizance on Dec. 16.

The defendant's preliminary hearing is scheduled for the morning of Jan. 3 in Farmington Magistrate Court.

FARMINGTON — The driver involved in a double-fatal vehicle crash last week north of Aztec is accused of two homicide charges and a driving while under the influence of liquor charge after police said the vehicle he was driving smelled of marijuana and alcohol.

Bryce Vigil, 18, of Kirtland, is accused of two second-degree felony counts of homicide by vehicle along with petty misdemeanor counts of DWI and reckless driving, according to court records.

He is accused of killing Sweetwater, Arizona, resident Michael Tsosie, 52, and San Juan County resident Marcelino Marquez, 20, while driving under the influence of alcohol on the night of Dec. 13, according to the probable cause statement and New Mexico State Police.

Arlon Stoker, Vigil's attorney, declined to comment on the case.

The New Mexico State Police press release issued on Dec. 16 described the crash, which occurred around 10:30 p.m. on Dec. 13 near mile marker 168 on U.S. Highway 550.

Vigil was allegedly driving southbound in a 2003 Lincoln Town Car when the vehicle left the roadway and rolled, ejecting Marquez and Tsosie from the rear passenger seats.

They were pronounced dead at the scene. State police said seat belts were not properly utilized.

The defendant and a 19-year-old front-seat passenger were transported to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Vigil was transported to San Juan Regional Medical Center in Farmington.

A state police officer spoke to a San Juan County Sheriff's Office deputy about the incident at the hospital.

Bryce Vigil (Photo: San Juan County Adult Detention Center)

The deputy said he smelled the odor of marijuana and alcohol emitting from the vehicle and that Vigil smelled of alcohol when he spoke to the deputy.

The probable cause statement said Vigil told a nurse he had smoked marijuana earlier in the day.

The defendant refused a field sobriety test and a breathalyzer and would not talk to investigators. He was taken into custody at the hospital.

A search warrant for Vigil's blood was approved around 3:39 a.m. on Dec. 14.

Vigil was released on his own recognizance from the San Juan County Adult Detention Center on Dec. 16.

He was ordered to wear an alcohol ankle monitor, but Stoker filed a motion on Dec. 20 to review his client's conditions of release to remove the monitor, according to court documents.

The defendant's preliminary hearing is scheduled for the morning of Jan. 3 in Farmington Magistrate Court.

Marquez's visitation and burial service was scheduled for morning of Dec. 19, according to an obituary in The Daily Times.

Joshua Kellogg covers breaking news for The Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4627 or via email at jkellogg@daily-times.com.

