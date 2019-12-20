CLOSE

Arrests

The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. All parties are considered innocent unless proven guilty.

• Terrance Tyler was arrested at 2:20 p.m. on Dec. 16 on the 900 block of Municipal Drive due to an arrest warrant.

• Makalia Perez was arrested at 1:35 p.m. on Dec. 16 on the 900 block of Municipal Drive due to a warrant for failure to appear.

• Larry Begay was arrested at 5 p.m. on Dec. 16 on the 1400 block of West Main Street for alleged shoplifting and criminal trespass.

• McNeil Todacheene was arrested at 5 p.m. on Dec. 16 on the 1400 block of West Main Street for alleged shoplifting and criminal trespass.

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

Dec. 16

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 12:45 a.m. on the 2000 block of Troy King Road. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 7:09 a.m. at the intersection of College Boulevard and East Pinon Hills Boulevard. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 7:45 a.m. on the 700 block of McCormick School Road. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 9:29 a.m. on the 2000 block of North Tucker Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 9:47 a.m. at the intersection of West Main Street and Airport Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 1:58 p.m. on the 900 block of Municipal Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a liquor violation at 3:32 p.m. on the 1400 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 5:42 p.m. at the intersection of Bisti Highway and West Murray Drive. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of larceny at 7:33 p.m. on the 3800 block of Crestridge Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a stabbing at 8:54 p.m. on the 600 block of Monterey Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of larceny at 9:47 p.m. on the 2300 block of Sage Drive. A report was taken.

Crime (Photo: Daily Times stock image)

Read or Share this story: https://www.daily-times.com/story/news/crime/2019/12/20/farmington-police-department-blotter-december-16-arrests-calllogs/2709999001/