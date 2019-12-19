CLOSE

Arrests

The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. All parties are considered innocent unless proven guilty.

• Johnny Atcitty was arrested at 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 15 on the 700 block of West Main Street for alleged shoplifting.

• Grisel Rodriguez was arrested at 2:46 p.m. on Dec. 15 on the 800 block of East 25th Street due to an arrest warrant.

• Tiffany Pioche was arrested at 12:32 p.m. on Dec. 15 on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue for alleged criminal trespass.

• Crystal Yazzie was arrested at 10:21 a.m. on Dec. 15 on the 700 block of West Main Street for alleged shoplifting.

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

Dec. 15

• Police responded to a report of a missing/runaway person at 2:13 a.m. on the 3900 block of Country Club Drive. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of larceny at 6:11 a.m. on the 1600 block of Bloomfield Boulevard. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 8:17 a.m. on the 1900 block of East 15th Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a criminal damage to property at 9:53 a.m. on the 700 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a burglary at 11:27 a.m. on the 2300 block of East 10th Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a larceny at 2:29 p.m. on the 500 block of Scott Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a criminal damage to property at 3:01 p.m. on the 2000 block of North Knudsen Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a fraud/forgery at 4:03 p.m. on the 3000 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 4:20 p.m. on the 7900 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of shots fired at 7:48 p.m. on the 700 block of Dillon Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 8:22 p.m. at the intersection of Foothills Drive and East Pinon Hills Boulevard. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 11:16 p.m. on the 300 block of Airport Drive. A report was taken.

