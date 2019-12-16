CLOSE

Crime (Photo: Daily Times stock image)

FARMINGTON — Farmington police announced they have arrested a 15-year-old suspect in connection with the death of another Farmington teen on Dec. 14, but few other details were released.

Police identified the suspect as 15-year-old Xavion Montano, who was “arrested yesterday and charged with a 4th degree felony for Involuntary Manslaughter and Negligent Use of a Firearm” following a police investigation, spokesperson Nicole Brown said in a press release Dec. 16.

Police did not identify the victim, the address where the shooting occurred or the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Police say they were called to a residence in East Farmington shortly before 1 p.m. on Dec. 14, along with medical personnel, responding to a report of an unresponsive person. They determined that the victim had been shot, causing his death.

The release said more information would be made public as it becomes available.

This story will be updated if more information is released.

Contact John R. Moses at 505-564-4624, or via email at jmoses@daily-times.com.

Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e

Read or Share this story: https://www.daily-times.com/story/news/crime/2019/12/16/farmington-police-arrest-teen-after-another-teen-found-shot-dead/2670587001/