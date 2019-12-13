CLOSE Get an understanding of the differences between misdemeanors and felonies in New Mexico. Farmington Daily Times

Arrests

The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. All parties are considered innocent unless proven guilty.

• Danielle Warren was arrested at 10:30 p.m. on Dec. 7 on the 3500 block of East Main Street for alleged shoplifting.

• Joshua Richardson was arrested at 10:30 p.m. on Dec. 7 on the 3500 block of East Main Street for allegedly receiving stolen property.

• Echo Youell was arrested at 5:11 p.m. on Dec. 7 on the 1400 block of West Main Street due to an arrest warrant.

• Jimmy Juarez was arrested at 9:20 p.m. on Dec. 7 on the 900 block of Hollywood Street for alleged disorderly house or social host.

• Tom Lee Jr. was arrested at 1:21 p.m. on Dec. 7 at the intersection of West Main Street and North Auburn Avenue for an alleged child passenger restraint violation and driving while license revoked.

• Chester Haskan was arrested at 6:40 a.m. on Dec. 7 on the 200 block of Airport Drive for alleged false imprisonment, interference with communications and battery against a household member.

• Leopoldo Eriacho was arrested at 2:53 a.m. on Dec. 7 on the 700 block of West Broadway Avenue due to an arrest warrant along with alleged possession of marijuana, use or possession of drug paraphernalia and concealing identity.

• Kenny Woolard was arrested at 12:55 a.m. on Dec. 7 on the 600 block of Scott Avenue for alleged resisting or obstructing an officer.

• Devon McKay was arrested at 11:55 p.m. on Dec. 7 on the 600 block of East Broadway Avenue for alleged driving while license suspended or revoked.

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

Dec. 7

• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 2:15 a.m. on the 800 block of West Maple Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 6:40 a.m. on the 200 block of Airport Drive. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a burglary at 8:16 a.m. on the 2300 block of North Fairview Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of breaking and entering at 10:09 a.m. on the 300 block of Airport Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 11:30 a.m. on the 900 block of North Wall Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a fraud/forgery at 12:07 p.m. on the 2000 block of Troy King Road. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 1:56 p.m. at the intersection of West Apache Street and North Behrend Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 5:34 p.m. on the 1000 block of Bisti Highway. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a shoplifting at 10:17 p.m. on the 3500 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

