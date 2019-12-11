CLOSE Do you know what to do if you see something bad happening? Here are some tips. Keri Hensley/USA TODAY NETWORK Wochit

Arrests

The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. All parties are considered innocent unless proven guilty.

• Isaac Mason was arrested at 3:22 a.m. on Dec. 6 at the intersection of Bisti Highway and Ojo Court due to an arrest warrant.

• Shaunita Largo was arrested at 1:19 a.m. on Dec. 6 on the 100 block of West Animas Street due to an arrest warrant.

• Edwuin Terrazas-Hernandez was arrested at 1:45 a.m. on Dec. 6 on the 1700 block of East Animas Street for alleged aggravated driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor/drugs and stop before emerging from alley or private driveway.

• Juan Medrano was arrested at 10:05 p.m. on Dec. 6 at the intersection of South Carlton Avenue and East Broadway Avenue due to an arrest warrant.

• Robert Johnson was arrested at 8:29 p.m. on Dec. 6 on the 300 block of West Arrington Street due to a warrant for contempt.

• Lee Edison Jr. was arrested at 7:51 p.m. on Dec. 6 on the 700 block of West Broadway Avenue due to a warrant for failure to appear.

• Jenecio Avalos was arrested at 1:04 p.m. on Dec. 6 on the 3800 block of East Main Street due to arrest warrants.

• Darren Jones was arrested at 12:22 p.m. on Dec. 6 at the intersection of East Animas Street and South Wagner Avenue for alleged possession, consumption, sale or service in public places, paraphernalia for controlled substances and unlawful possession of marijuana.

• Derek Yazzie was arrested at 12:22 p.m. on Dec. 6 on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue for alleged shoplifting.

• Manuel Arthur was arrested at 11:41 p.m. on Dec. 6 on the 100 block of West Animas Street due to an arrest warrant.

• Geno Marshall was arrested at 10:15 a.m. on Dec. 6 on the 900 block of Walnut Drive for alleged tampering with evidence and aggravated burglary.

• Shawn Parmley was arrested at 10:15 a.m. on Dec. 6 on the 900 block of Walnut Drive for alleged aggravated assault, aggravated burglary, resisting, evading or obstructing an officer, tampering with evidence and and battery upon a peace officer.

• Jacinda Augustine was arrested at 9:24 a.m. on Dec. 6 on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue due to a warrant for failure to appear.

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

Dec. 6

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 1:40 a.m. on the 600 block of Charloff Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a burglary at 8:21 a.m. on the 3000 block of Crestridge Drive. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of larceny at 9:51 a.m. on the 4300 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an armed robbery at 10:15 a.m. on the 900 block of Walnut Drive. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of larceny at 11:25 a.m. on the 600 block of East 30th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of shoplifting and a liquor violation at 12:22 p.m. on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a burglary at 3:31 p.m. on the 600 block of Charloff Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a civil problem at 4:12 p.m. on the 1600 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 6:30 p.m. on the 300 block of Airport Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an indecent exposure at 8:29 p.m. on the 300 block of West Arrington Street. A report was taken.

Buy Photo Crime (Photo: The Daily Times)

Read or Share this story: https://www.daily-times.com/story/news/crime/2019/12/11/farmington-police-department-blotter-december-6-2019-arrests-calllogs/4398477002/