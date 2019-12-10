CLOSE Child abuse includes physical, sexual, emotional and medical abuse, as well as neglect. Learn about signs, risk factors, how to get help. Wochit, Wochit

The suspect being held without bond at county jail

Story Highlights Philip Jacobson is accused of 10 counts of criminal sexual penetration and three counts of criminal sexual contact in two separate cases.

FARMINGTON — A Flora Vista man is facing more than a dozen sex charges after being accused of molesting a toddler this year and of sexually assaulting a girl under the age of 13 about 15 years ago.

Philip Jacobson, 58, is accused of 13 felony sex charges including 10 first-degree felony counts of criminal sexual penetration and three felony counts of criminal sexual contact in two separate cases, according to court documents.

He is accused of molesting a female toddler three times in 2019, and also of 10 incidents of sexually assaulting a girl under the age of 13, according to arrest warrant affidavits.

Shane Goranson, Jacobson's attorney for the criminal sexual contact case, declined comment.

The criminal sexual penetration charges were filed on Dec. 9. Jacobson did not have legal representation on that case on Dec. 10.

Criminal Sexual Contact

A woman contacted a San Juan County Sheriff's Office detective on Dec. 3 to report a possible sex offense.

The woman stated she had heard molestation allegations relayed to her from a friend concerning a female toddler. Those incidents allegedly occurred between July and November of this year

During a Dec. 4 safe house interview, a document indicates the toddler told a forensic interviewer about incidents where Jacobson had allegedly molested her and made skin-to-skin contact once.

Criminal Sexual Penetration

The older criminal sexual contact case that brought forth additional charges against Jacobson.

The Sheriff's Office had been in contact with a woman since November 2008. The affidavit describes the investigation throughout the years until Dec. 3, when she agreed to an interview with a detective.

The woman in the past did not talk about the allegations due to being afraid of Jacobson, a court document stated.

It was determined the woman was under the age of 13 in 2004. The woman told the detective Jacobson had sexually assaulted her about 10 times before she reached the age of 13.

Other allegations were made against Jacobson, but given the woman's age on Dec. 3, the statute of limitations had run out except for the 10 times she said she was sexually assaulted before turning 13.

The defendant is being held at the San Juan County Adult Detention Center on a no-bond hold.

The preliminary hearing on the criminal sexual contact case is set for the morning of Dec. 12 in Aztec Magistrate Court.

Jacobson's first appearance on the criminal sexual penetration case is scheduled for the morning of Dec. 11 in Aztec Magistrate Court.

Joshua Kellogg covers breaking news for The Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4627 or via email at jkellogg@daily-times.com.

Phillip Jacobson (Photo: San Juan County Adult Detention Center)

