Arrests

The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. All parties are considered innocent unless proven guilty.

• Christian Head was arrested at 8:52 p.m. on Nov. 29 at the intersection of West Apache Street and Phillips Road for alleged driving under the influence of drugs, when lighted lamps are required, paraphernalia for controlled substances and unlawful possession of marijuana.

• Dwayne Martin was arrested at 7:15 p.m. on Nov. 29 on the 400 block of North Lorena Avenue due to an arrest warrant along with alleged assault of peace officer, resisting or obstructing an officer and concealing identity.

• Courteney Peace was arrested at 4:46 p.m. on Nov. 29 on the 100 block of East 35th Street due to an arrest warrant.

• Brandon Shorty was arrested at 3:33 p.m. on Nov. 29 on the 2100 block of Bloomfield Boulevard for alleged possession of other controlled substance and use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Creed Hickman was arrested at 9:45 p.m. on Nov. 29 on the 900 block of Municipal Drive due to an arrest warrant.

• Natasha Goodall was arrested at 7:26 a.m. on Nov. 29 at the intersection of East Broadway Avenue and East Cedar Street due to an arrest warrant.

• Lara Coghill was arrested at 12:46 a.m. on Nov. 29 on the 900 block of West Main Street due to an arrest warrant along with alleged out-of-state fugitive.

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

Nov. 29

• Police responded to a report of a non-domestic fight at 1:17 a.m. on the 1600 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of larceny at 7:26 a.m. on the 900 block of North Dustin Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 12:50 p.m. on the 1300 block of Sycamore Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of larceny at 1:30 p.m. on the 900 block of Farmington Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of narcotics at 2:39 p.m. on the 1000 block of Sycamore Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a down subject at 6:18 p.m. on the 3000 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 7:18 p.m. at the intersection of West Pinon Hills Boulevard and La Plata Highway. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of breaking and entering at 9:11 p.m. on the 300 block of West Animas Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of narcotics at 9:29 p.m. at the intersection of East 20th Street and North Dustin Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 10:39 p.m. on the 4200 block of Sierra Vista Drive. A report was taken.

