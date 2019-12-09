CLOSE Get an understanding of the differences between misdemeanors and felonies in New Mexico. Farmington Daily Times

The men allegedly got rid of evidence

Story Highlights Shawn Parmley faces five charges aggravated burglary, tampering with evidence, battery upon a peace officer and aggravated assault.

Geno Marshall is accused of aggravated burglary and tampering with evidence.

Both men are incarcerated at the San Juan County Adult Detention Center.

FARMINGTON — Two men face multiple charges for allegedly burglarizing a residence while one wielded an aluminum baseball. One of those men is also accused of punching a Farmington police officer in the head.

Shawn Parmley, 19, of Farmington faces five charges including a second-degree felony count of aggravated burglary, a third-degree felony count of tampering with evidence and fourth-degree felony counts of battery upon a peace officer and aggravated assault, according to the criminal complaint.

Geno Marshall, 23, of Fruitland is also facing a second-degree felony count of aggravated burglary, and a third-degree felony count of tampering with evidence, according to the criminal complaint.

The men did not have legal representation on Dec. 9.

The Farmington Police Department dispatched officers around 10:15 a.m. on Dec. 6 to apartments on the 900 block of Walnut Drive on reports of armed subjects, according to Marshall's probable cause statement.

Shawn Parmley (Photo: San Juan County Adult Detention Center)

Two men later identified as Parmley and Marshall were observed wearing masks and leaving an apartment, the document stated. They then left eastbound toward Airport Drive.

An officer spoke to the alleged victim, who stated the two men were able to enter his residence by using the bat to pry the door open.

The man stated a fight broke out as Parmley tried to hit him with the bat, then Marshall struck him on the left side of his head. He had a cut and was bleeding from his right ear.

The man told police he escaped his apartment to call 911, and found that his Apple iPhone and iPad were missing when he returned.

Using video from a neighbor, clothing descriptions for the suspects were released to officers. Police found the two men they arrested near Child Haven at 807 W. Apache St.

Geno Marshall (Photo: San Juan County Adult Detention Center)

Parmley told police he got rid of his mask and the baseball bat. He also allegedly punched an officer on the left side of his head while being taken into custody.

The iPhone and iPad were recovered from Marshall, according to court documents.

Both men are incarcerated at the San Juan County Adult Detention Center. Parmley has a $5,000 cash or surety bond and Marshall has a $2,000 cash or surety bond.

Their preliminary hearings are set for the morning of Dec. 18 in Farmington Magistrate Court.

