Arrests

The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. All parties are considered innocent unless proven guilty.

• Johnny Mix was arrested at 6:35 p.m. on Nov. 28 on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue due to an arrest warrant.

• Sandra Begay was arrested at 7:01 p.m. on Nov. 28 on the 1400 block of West Main Street due to an arrest warrant along with alleged paraphernalia for controlled substances, criminal trespass and shoplifting.

• Gregory Loyd was arrested at 6:35 p.m. on Nov. 28 on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue due to an arrest warrant.

• Kathleen Arthur was arrested at 4:52 p.m. on Nov. 28 at the intersection of Southside River Road and Bloomfield Boulevard for alleged driving while license suspended or revoked and financial responsibility.

• Caleb March was arrested at 4 p.m. on Nov. 28 on the 1400 block of West Main Street due to an arrest warrant along with alleged larceny.

• Shawn Jacob was arrested at 3:22 p.m. on Nov. 28 on the 1400 block of West Main Street due to an arrest warrant along with alleged shoplifting.

• Tito Roberson was arrested at 1:14 p.m. on Nov. 28 on the 900 block of West Main Street for alleged trafficking controlled substances, bringing contraband into a jail, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, distribution of controlled substances and criminal damage to property.

• John Torres the third was arrested at 1:17 a.m. on Nov. 28 at the intersection of Camina Placer and Camina Entrada for alleged DWI, no proof of insurance and required position and method of turning at intersections.

• Rebecca Ben was arrested at 12:22 a.m. on Nov. 28 on the 700 block of El Paso Drive due to an arrest warrant along with alleged obedience to traffic signal.

• Brandon Lucero was arrested at 12:07 a.m. on Nov. 28 on the 600 block of East Main Street for alleged driving under the influence of drugs.

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

Nov. 28

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 1:52 a.m. on the 3700 block of Copper Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 3:27 a.m. on the 1000 block of Glade Lane. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 12:47 p.m. on the 1400 block of York Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of breaking and entering at 1:47 p.m. on the 200 block of La Plata Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 4:51 p.m. at the intersection of East Pinon Hills Boulevard and Dustin Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an animal complaint/investigation at 5:20 p.m. on the 700 block of North Buena Vista Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of shots fired at 7:27 p.m. on the 16000 block of U.S. Highway 550. A report was taken.

