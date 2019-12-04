CLOSE Get an understanding of the differences between misdemeanors and felonies in New Mexico. Farmington Daily Times

FARMINGTON — An argument between a Farmington man and an off-duty sheriff's deputy regarding an irrigation ditch led to an exchange of gunfire last week.

Creed Hickman, 23, is accused of a felony count of aggravated assault, according to a San Juan County Sheriff's Office Facebook post.

The alleged incident occurred around 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 29, in the La Plata area where an off-duty deputy was involved in an argument with Hickman regarding an irrigation ditch easement and private property.

Hickman allegedly fired shots at the deputy and his family members. The deputy and a family member returned fire as they left the scene and called 911.

Creed Hickman. (Photo: San Juan County Adult Detention Center)

Hickman is accused of following the deputy and his family until he was stopped by deputies, according to the Facebook post.

No one was reported injured from the incident. The Sheriff's Office is not identifying the deputy involved in the incident.

The Farmington Police Department is handling the investigation, which the Sheriff's Office says it is fully cooperating with.

Hickman made his first appearance in Farmington Magistrate Court on Dec. 2 and was released from the San Juan County Adult Detention Center the same day.

