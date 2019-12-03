CLOSE Do you know what to do if you see something bad happening? Here are some tips. Keri Hensley/USA TODAY NETWORK Wochit

Arrests

The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. All parties are considered innocent unless proven guilty.

• Shawn Hosteen was arrested at 1:17 a.m. on Nov. 27 on the 1600 block of East Broadway Avenue for alleged battery against a household member and criminal damage to property.

• Lathaniel Smiley was arrested at 12:05 a.m. on Nov. 27 on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue for alleged shoplifting.

• Tyrone John was arrested at 8:06 a.m. on Nov. 27 on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue for alleged shoplifting.

• Timothy Flores was arrested at 3:03 a.m. on Nov. 27 on the 4400 block of Egret Street due to an arrest warrant along with alleged interference with communications, criminal damage to property, resisting, evading or obstructing an officer and battery against a household member.

• Zachary Hackett was arrested at 11:13 p.m. on Nov. 27 on the 4200 block of East Main Street due to a warrant for failure to appear.

• Matthew Billy was arrested at 11 p.m. on Nov. 27 on the 2600 block of Southside River Road due to a warrant for failure to appear.

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

Nov. 27

• Police responded to a report of a non-domestic fight at 1:17 a.m. on the 1600 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of larceny at 7:26 a.m. on the 900 block of North Dustin Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a missing/runaway person at 9:49 a.m. on the 900 block of Municipal Drive. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 12:50 p.m. on the 1300 block of Sycamore Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of larceny at 12:58 p.m. on the 1500 block of Bloomfield Boulevard. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of larceny at 1:30 p.m. on the 900 block of Farmington Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 5:55 p.m. at the intersection of South Fairview Avenue and East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a non-injury accident at 6:56 p.m. at the intersection of Old Kirtland Highway and Harper Hill Road. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of breaking and entering at 9:11 p.m. on the 300 block of West Animas Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a down subject at 10:23 p.m. on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

