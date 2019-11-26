CLOSE Get an understanding of the differences between misdemeanors and felonies in New Mexico. Farmington Daily Times

He is accused of causing great bodily harm by attacking a man at the Conquistador Apartments at 2525 E. 16th St.

The defendant was released on Nov. 25 from the San Juan County Adult Detention Center.

FARMINGTON — An alleged fight between three male relatives at a Farmington apartment complex led to a man being accused of biting part of another man's ear off during the scuffle.

Kristopher Caramillo, 27, is accused of a third-degree felony count of aggravated battery, according to court records.

He is accused of causing great bodily harm by attacking a man at the Conquistador Apartments at 2525 E. 16th St., according to the probable cause statement.

Greg Shearer, Caramillo's attorney, did not respond to requests for comment.

Farmington Police Department officers were dispatched around 11:51 p.m. on Nov. 19 to the apartment complex on a report of a fight between several male relatives.

The probable cause statement illustrates in graphic detail the injuries stemming from the alleged incident.

A male was in the kitchen of an apartment and was found sobbing and holding his hand to his left ear with blood covering his shirt and the left side of his face.

He said something about his ear and another male tried to calm him down, replying "only the tip was gone."

Kristopher Caramillo (Photo: San Juan County Adult Detention Center)

The officer could see the left tip of the younger male's ear was missing, about a quarter in size. Paramedics were called to attend to the man.

The missing piece of the ear was located on the floor and collected in a plastic bag by an officer, who placed it in the freezer.

Interviews conducted with the males gave officers an idea of how the alleged incident occurred.

Caramillo picked up two men in a vehicle then went to several bars in Farmington, as they left the vehicle at Buffalo Wild Wings and walked home.

Caramillo was put to bed by the men, then they went outside on a balcony to smoke.

The defendant allegedly "woke up in a mood" and started to fight the men over an alleged conversation about him, according to court documents.

One man, who did not press charges, tried to contain Caramillo without hurting him, despite being punched and bitten.

The man pressing charges was asked for help, which led to him getting part of his ear allegedly bitten off by Caramillo.

Other injuries to the man included bite marks on his fingers and right arm.

Caramillo was transported to the San Juan County Adult Detention Center. He told an officer he was fighting for his life and that he was choked at one point.

The defendant was released on Nov. 25 from the county jail and is required to wear an alcohol monitor as part of his conditions of release.

He is set for a preliminary hearing on the morning of Nov. 27 in Farmington Magistrate Court.

