Arrests

The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. All parties are considered innocent unless proven guilty.

• Bennett Chee was arrested at 7:55 a.m. on Nov. 20 on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue for alleged trespass.

• Skye Smith was arrested at 7:18 a.m. on Nov. 20 on the 900 block of Glade Lane due to an arrest warrant.

• Terrence Robins was arrested at 4:05 a.m. on Nov. 20 on the 1400 block of West Main Street due to an arrest warrant.

• Leanna Herrera was arrested at 12:55 a.m. on Nov. 20 at the intersection of McCormick School Road and East Broadway Avenue due to an arrest warrant.

• Kristopher Caramillo was arrested at 11:52 p.m. on Nov. 20 on the 2500 block of East 16th Street for alleged aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

Nov. 20

• Police investigated a report of larceny at 8:20 a.m. on the 1200 block of East Navajo Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of lost/found property at 9:42 a.m. on the 3000 block of North Dustin Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of shoplifting at 11:07 a.m. on the 700 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 11:47 a.m. on the 1600 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a non-domestic fight at 12:31 p.m. on the 5000 block of Samantha Lane. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of narcotics at 1:15 p.m. on the 5700 block of College Boulevard. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of embezzlement at 2:11 p.m. on the 4600 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a liquor violation at 3:37 p.m. on the 100 block of West Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 5:28 p.m. on the 1400 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of shoplifting at 5:52 p.m. on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of suspicious person/vehicle at 7:24 p.m. at the intersection of North Butler Avenue and East Isleta Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 10:07 p.m. at the intersection of San Medina Avenue and East 30th Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a stolen vehicle at 11:27 p.m. on the 2700 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

