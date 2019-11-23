CLOSE Do you know what to do if you see something bad happening? Here are some tips. Keri Hensley/USA TODAY NETWORK Wochit

Woman allegedly let masked person into apartment

FARMINGTON — The Farmington Police Department is investigating a case where a woman and a masked person wearing all black are accused of entering a man's apartment, choking him and stealing his vehicle.

Brandy Sells, 19, is accused of a second-degree felony count of aggravated burglary, a third-degree felony count of aggravated battery and a fourth-degree felony count of vehicle theft, according to court records.

She is accused of battering the man during a burglary and stealing his Dodge Caliber, according to the arrest warrant affidavit.

Shane Goranson, Sells' attorney, did not respond to requests for comment on Nov. 22

Farmington police were dispatched around 12:36 a.m. on Nov. 15 to the 600 block of North Orchard Avenue on reports of a stolen vehicle.

The man said he was in his apartment when Sells knocked on the door, stating a neighbor kicked her out and was looking to sleep on the couch.

He added he let her in and within a minute or two, Sells opened the back door and said she was going to smoke a cigarette.

Brandy Sells (Photo: San Juan County Adult Detention Center)

A person in a black mask entered the apartment as soon as Sells opened the door.

The affidavit described the person as about 5 foot, 3 inches with a "normal size" build and wearing all-black clothing.

Farmington Police Department spokesperson Nicole Brown said the case is still under investigation when asked if the masked person has been identified.

The man was thrown to the ground by the masked person, put in a choke hold, then choked with a rope or cord around his neck.

His injuries included visible bruising on his neck and hemorrhaging in his eyes, indicating asphyxiation.

The masked person asked for the keys to the man's vehicle. They were in the man's pants along with his wallet and cell phone.

Sells and the masked person allegedly took the pants then fled the apartment and drove away in the Dodge Caliber.

The man implied Sells knew the person was outside waiting because she chose the back door instead of the front and assisted the masked person with the burglary, according to court documents.

She was released from the San Juan County Adult Detention Center on Nov. 18.

The defendant is set for a Nov. 27 preliminary hearing in Farmington Magistrate Court.

Joshua Kellogg covers breaking news for The Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4627 or via email at jkellogg@daily-times.com.

