Robbers allegedly stole wallet, cell phone of victim

Story Highlights Anthony Gus and Jamieson Mason are both accused of armed robbery and aggravated assault.

Gus and Mason are accused of robbing a man at knifepoint and battering him.

Mason and Gus are being held without bond at the county jail.

FARMINGTON — Two men have been accused of robbing and battering a man in August, an event which authorities say ended with the two men abandoning the alleged victim on a county road south of Farmington after stealing most of his clothing.

The alleged robbers are also accused of stealing a truck the alleged victim was driving — a truck police say had earlier been stolen by the robbery and battery victim from a relative.

Anthony Gus, 30, of Farmington, and Jamieson Mason, 27, of Fruitland, are both accused of a second-degree felony count of armed robbery and a third-degree felony count of aggravated battery. They are accused of robbing Meyer at knifepoint and choking him, according to the arrest warrant affidavit.

Mason is also accused of stabbing a man in the neck on Oct. 11 in Farmington, according to The Daily Times archives.

Alan Meyer, 54, the alleged victim of the August robbery, is himself accused of a fourth-degree felony charge of vehicle theft, according to court records. Meyer is accused of stealing a 2019 Toyota Highlander, according to the arrest warrant affidavit.

Gus and Mason did not have legal representation on Nov. 22.

Vehicle Theft

Christian Hatfield, Meyer's attorney, did not respond to requests for comment on Nov. 22.

Meyer's vehicle theft case stems from an accusation he stole the 2019 truck from a relative during the night of Aug. 1 or early hours of Aug. 2 on a county road north east of Turley, according to the arrest warrant affidavit.

Anthony Gus (Photo: San Juan County Adult Detention Center)

Meyer was found around 8 a.m. on Aug. 2, walking along County Road 7100 and missing most of his clothing. A passerby gave Meyer some blue overalls and called police.

Meyer told a Navajo Police Department officer he stole the keys for the SUV from a relative, then the officer transported him to San Juan Regional Medical Center for treatment of injuries.

A deputy reviewed security footage from the emergency room, which showed Meyer entering the ER then leaving. The vehicle was recovered on Aug. 3 in Albuquerque.

Armed Robbery

A deputy located Meyer on Aug. 4 walking along U.S. Highway 64, west of Farmington.

Meyer told law enforcement he picked up a woman, along with men later identified as Gus and Mason, while driving around Farmington in the early hours of Aug. 2, according to court documents.

He said Meyer said Mason pulled a knife on him in the parking lot at the Rimrock Lodge at 2530 Bloomfield Highway while the occupants were outside the vehicle.

Gus allegedly grabbed Meyer by the legs and pulled him into the vehicle, where Mason is accused of holding a knife to his throat.

Jamieson Mason (Photo: San Juan County Adult Detention Center)

The woman drove the vehicle to the area of Navajo Agricultural Products Industry. As the woman drove, Meyer stated Mason choked him. Meyer's wallet and cell phone were also stolen.

When the vehicle stopped, Meyer stated he was forced to remove most of his clothing. The woman was also abandoned with Meyer alongside the road as Mason and Gus left the scene in the vehicle.

A detective attempted to interview Mason and Gus on Nov. 8 at the San Juan County Adult Detention Center but both requested attorneys.

Gus briefly spoke to the detective before requesting an attorney, stating he was in Albuquerque since the middle of July and extradited to San Juan County that month.

Gus was arrested on Aug. 2 in Albuquerque. Meyer's cellphone was tracked to the area where Gus was arrested, according to court documents.

Mason and Gus are being held without bond at the county jail.

Gus is scheduled for a Nov. 26 preliminary hearing in Aztec Magistrate Court and Mason is set for a Dec. 5 hearing.

