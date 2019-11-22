CLOSE Do you know what to do if you see something bad happening? Here are some tips. Keri Hensley/USA TODAY NETWORK Wochit

Arrests

The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. All parties are considered innocent unless proven guilty.

• Samantha Tso was arrested at 8 a.m. on Nov. 18 on the 1900 block of East Main Street due to an arrest warrant.

• Walter Peter was arrested at 9:30 a.m. on Nov. 18 on the 900 block of West Apache Street due to an arrest warrant.

• Antoinette Haskan-Benally was arrested at 9:44 a.m. on Nov. 18 on the 900 block of Municipal Drive due to an arrest warrant.

• Grant John was arrested at 9:03 a.m. on Nov. 18 at the intersection of East Main Street and Scott Avenue for alleged possession, consumption, sale or service in public places.

• Travis Sells was arrested at 7:20 p.m. on Nov. 18 on the 2500 block of East 16th Street for alleged aggravated driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drugs and resisting, evading or obstructing an officer.

• Sheyenne Yazzie was arrested at 6:56 p.m. on Nov. 18 on the 900 block of Hydro Plant Road due to a warrant for failure to appear.

• Roger Neal Jr. was arrested at 5:42 p.m. on Nov. 18 on the 600 block of East 20th Street for alleged shoplifting.

• Frederick Jumbo was arrested at 3:52 p.m. on Nov. 18 on the 1600 block of East Cedar Street due to an arrest warrant.

• Tory Phillips was arrested at 7:23 p.m. on Nov. 18 on the 4300 block of East Main Street due to a warrant for failure to appear.

• Rhiannon Carty was arrested at 12:03 p.m. on Nov. 18 on the 400 block of East Comache Street for alleged battery against a household member.

• Terrold Tyler was arrested at 3:55 p.m. on Nov. 18 on the 2600 block of East 20th Street for alleged possession, consumption, sale or service in public places.

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

Nov. 18

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 12:03 a.m. on the 400 block of East Comanche Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of shoplifting at 7:07 a.m. on the 4300 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a stolen vehicle at 8:43 a.m. on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 11:24 a.m. on the 5700 block of College Boulevard. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a missing/runaway person at 12:38 p.m. on the 1200 block of South Monterrey Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of harassment at 1:33 p.m. on the 2100 block of Farmington Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of larceny at 2:03 p.m. on the 600 block of East 20th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of suspicious person/vehicle at 3:06 p.m. on the 600 block of East 30th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 4:55 p.m. on the 4600 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of lost/found property at 7:06 p.m. on the 1200 block of South Monterrey Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an unwanted subject at 9 p.m. on the 1600 block of Bloomfield Boulevard. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a non-domestic fight at 11:04 p.m. on the 200 block of North Orchard Avenue. A report was taken.

