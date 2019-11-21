CLOSE The body camera worn by Officer Jasper Domenici shows the events leading up to the fatal shooting of Norbert Beyet on Oct. 10 in Farmington. Farmington Police Department, Farmington Daily Times

Story Highlights Farmington police released body camera and helicopter footage along with a video statement from Police Chief Steve Hebbe regarding an Oct. 10 officer-involved shooting

The footage shows the actions before 58-year old Norbert Beyet of Farmington was shot and killed in the backyard of a residence

An internal review conducted by the Farmington Police Department internal reviews shows Officer Jasper Domenici's actions were within policy and training

FARMINGTON — Body camera footage has been released from the Oct. 10 Farmington police officer-involved shooting depicting an intoxicated male pointing a handgun at a woman as an officer fired one round at the man, killing him.

An investigation conducted by the Farmington Police Department internal reviews Office concluded that Officer Jasper Domenici's actions were within policy and training.

Farmington police released body camera and helicopter footage along with a video statement from Police Chief Steve Hebbe on the morning of Nov. 21.

It depicted the actions before 58-year-old Norbert Beyet, of Farmington, was shot and killed in the backyard of a residence in the 2800 block of Rio Vista Court.

MORE: Farmington police identify man killed in officer-involved shooting

"This was an active and dynamic situation to which our officers responded. We recognize the impact an incident like this has on the community, the friends and family of all the involved parties, on the officers and their families, and the department," Hebbe said in the video.

The shooting

A screenshot from body camera footage from the Oct. 10 Farmington Police Department officer-involved shooting of 58-year-old Norbert Beyet. Police say Beyet pointed a handgun at officers and was shot once by an officer. Beyet died from the injury. (Photo: Farmington Police Department)

Officers were dispatched around 6:12 p.m. to Rio Vista Court on reports of a man threatening people with a gun.

The officers met at a nearby location where they tried to devise a plan to help de-escalate the situation with a controlled response, according to a Farmington police press release.

Scanner audio in the video states Beyet was intoxicated.

The video footage from the helicopter shows a deputy stating the man and a woman were having a physical altercation in the backyard and there was a gun.

Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e

Officers approached the house immediately, entered the backyard and made contact with Beyet, a woman and two other individuals.

"A man was armed with a handgun and was not complying with instructions from officers," Hebbe said. "The officers approached him and he pointed the handgun towards them. One officer fired a single shot and (Beyet) fell to the ground."

The footage shows video from three separate officer body cameras as officers entered the backyard and approached the individuals.

Shooting investigated

CLOSE Farmington Police Chief Steve Hebbe speaks about a fatal officer-involved shooting that occurred Oct. 10 on Rio Vista Court in Farmington. Farmington Police Department, Farmington Daily Times

Domenici joined Farmington police in December 2014 and has eight years of law enforcement experience.

He was placed on administrative leave following the shooting and returned to the force on Nov. 11, according to Farmington police Spokesperson Nicole Brown.

Hebbe explained in the video the status of the investigation into the shooting. He also stated officer-involved shootings are difficult and thanked the public for its patience.

"There are always questions following an officer-involved shooting and there are strong and mixed emotions related to the event," Hebbe said.

He stated the San Juan County Sheriff's Office investigation is still active and, once that is completed, it will be reviewed by the San Juan County District Attorney's Office.

He added an internal review investigation had been completed and it showed that Domenici's actions were within policy and training.

Beyet's family were shown the video last week and the district attorney's office spoke to them about the investigation, according to Hebbe.

This is the third officer-involved shooting in recent history for the Farmington Police Department.

Andrews Rossi was shot and killed in the early hours of March 6, 2018, at the Motel 6 at 1600 Bloomfield Boulevard. Police say he charged at an officer with a knife and attempted to stab him during a standoff.

Frankie Anchondo was shot and killed on the night of Dec. 20, 2017, after he exited his vehicle during a traffic stop and approached an officer with a electronic cigarette.

New Mexico State Police led those investigations and Farmington police released body camera footage in the weeks following the incidents.

Joshua Kellogg covers breaking news for The Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4627 or via email at jkellogg@daily-times.com.

More: Farmington police release video of officer-involved shooting

Farmington police say officer-involved shooting was justified

Read or Share this story: https://www.daily-times.com/story/news/crime/2019/11/21/farmington-police-release-video-police-shooting-norbert-beyet/4259767002/