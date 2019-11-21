CLOSE Do you know what to do if you see something bad happening? Here are some tips. Keri Hensley/USA TODAY NETWORK Wochit

Arrests

The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. All parties are considered innocent unless proven guilty.

• Katrina Begay was arrested at 12:44 a.m. on Nov. 17 on the 100 block of West 35th Street for alleged battery against a household member.

• Monty Gray was arrested at 7:45 a.m. on Nov. 17 on the 1000 block of West Broadway Avenue due to an arrest warrant along with alleged possession, consumption, sale or service in public places.

• Ted Cleveland was arrested at 9:49 a.m. on Nov. 17 on the 400 block of East Broadway Avenue for alleged driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drugs, open container and driving while license suspended.

• Melvin Billey was arrested at 12:30 p.m. on Nov. 17 on the 100 block of West Elm Street for alleged possession, consumption, sale or service in public places and resisting or obstructing an officer.

• Senneca Antonio was arrested at 12:30 a.m. on Nov. 17 on the 100 block of West Elm Street due to a warrant for failure to appear.

• Harry Tsosie was arrested at 5 p.m. on Nov. 17 on the 5100 block of East Main Street due to a warrant for failure to appear.

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

Nov. 17

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 12:44 a.m. on the 100 block of West 35th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 2:38 a.m. on the 2200 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of fraud/forgery at 9:40 a.m. on the 900 block of Municipal Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a liquor violation at 12:30 p.m. on the 200 block of South Orchard Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of lost/found property at 2:21 p.m. on the 1100 block of East 23rd Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of larceny at 5:16 p.m. on the 4700 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a down subject at 6:48 p.m. on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a non-injury accident at 7:54 p.m. on the 1700 block of East Murray Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a liquor violation at 8:22 p.m. on the 700 block of South Miller Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 8:37 p.m. on the 300 block of Airport Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a missing/runaway person at 10:40 p.m. on the 1300 block of North Lincoln Avenue. A report was taken.

