CLOSE Child abuse includes physical, sexual, emotional and medical abuse, as well as neglect. Learn about signs, risk factors, how to get help. Wochit, Wochit

The two defendants has been released from the county jail

Story Highlights Adrian Chee, 25, along with Rikki Harrison, 27, are both accused of a second-degree and third-degree felony counts of child solicitation by electronic communication device.

Both men are accused of soliciting sex from a 12-year-old girl and traveling to meet the girl in order to have sex.

Preliminary hearings are scheduled for the defendants in Aztec Magistrate Court.

FARMINGTON — Two men were recently arrested in separate cases by the San Juan County Sheriff's Office on allegations they solicited sex from a deputy who was posing online as a 12-year-old girl.

Both men are accused of soliciting sex from a minor and traveling to meet the girl in order to have sex, according to arrest warrant affidavits.

Adrian Chee, 25, along with Rikki Harrison, 27, are each accused of a second-degree and a third-degree felony count of child solicitation by electronic communication device, according to court documents.

Greg Shearer, Chee's attorney, did not respond to request for comment on Nov. 20. Harrison did not have legal representation on Nov. 20.

Adrian Chee (Photo: San Juan County Adult Detention Center)

Adrian Chee

A deputy posted an ad online, posing as a 12-year-old girl, around 9:03 a.m. on Nov. 5

A man later identified as Chee messaged the account around 12:43 p.m. that day. The conversation was non-sexual as she sent photos and he asked questions.

It was on the night of Nov. 13 when the conversation turned sexual.

Chee allegedly messaged the girl on the night of Nov. 14, asking if she would meet up with him to have sex.

He asked if he could go to her house, but she suggested a different location to meet and then walk to her house, according to court documents.

An unidentified park was set up as the meeting location.

Chee was walking toward the deputy at the park when detectives made contact and took him into custody.

In an interview, Chee admitted to conversations with the girl he believed to be 12-years-old, and said he took a taxi to the park with the intent of having sex with the child.

He was released from the San Juan County Adult Detention Center on Nov. 15.

The defendant's preliminary hearing is scheduled for the morning of Nov. 21 in Aztec Magistrate Court.

Rikki Harrison (Photo: San Juan County Adult Detention Center)

Rikki Harrison

It was around 1:26 p.m. on Nov. 5 when Harrison allegedly messaged the deputy and sent non-sexual messages as he requested her phone number.

Harrison requested a photo of the girl on Nov. 14, asking what her grade and age was and if she had a boyfriend, according to court documents.

The messages with Harrison allegedly turned sexual in nature on the night of Nov. 15.

They started messaging on Nov. 16 about where to meet and what time.

Plans were made to meet at a park near the girl's residence.

A detective was in the park with the deputy. Harrison messaged the deputy, stating he was on his way to the park in a black car.

A black Dodge Durango pulled into the parking lot and parked in a spot near the bathrooms.

Patrol vehicles arrived on scene and blocked the vehicle in the parking lot as Harrison was taken into custody.

Harrison was released from the San Juan County Adult Detention Center on Nov. 18. His preliminary hearing is set for the morning of Nov. 26 in Aztec Magistrate Court.

Joshua Kellogg covers breaking news for The Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4627 or via email at jkellogg@daily-times.com.

Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e

Read or Share this story: https://www.daily-times.com/story/news/crime/2019/11/20/two-men-accused-soliciting-sex-young-girl-undercover-deputy/4249233002/