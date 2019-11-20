CLOSE Do you know what to do if you see something bad happening? Here are some tips. Keri Hensley/USA TODAY NETWORK Wochit

Arrests

The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. All parties are considered innocent unless proven guilty.

• Lindsay Tsosie was arrested at 12:21 a.m. on Nov. 16 on the 1100 block of Smith Lane for alleged battery against a household member.

• Charley Vijil was arrested at 8:38 a.m. on Nov. 16 on the 900 block of Glade Lane for alleged paraphernalia for controlled substances and resisting or obstructing officer.

• Darwin Johnson was arrested at 10:02 a.m. on Nov. 16 on the 100 block of West Animas Street for alleged criminal trespass and possession, consumption, sale or service in public places.

• Matilda Silago was arrested at 12:21 a.m. on Nov. 16 on the 100 block of Animas Street for alleged possession, consumption, sale or service in public places.

• Eleanor Manuelito was arrested at 10:02 a.m. on Nov. 16 on the 100 block of Animas Street for alleged possession, consumption, sale or service in public places.

• Fredrick Pioche was arrested at 10:02 a.m. on Nov. 16 on the 100 block of Animas Street for alleged trespass.

• Jose Garcia was arrested at 11:57 a.m. on Nov. 16 on the 700 block of Scott Avenue for alleged littering, possession, consumption, sale or service in public places and criminal trespass.

• Sterling Begay was arrested at 1:02 a.m. on Nov. 16 on the 1400 block of West Main Street for alleged battery upon a peace officer, resisting, evading or obstructing an officer and larceny.

• Bennett Chee was arrested at 5 p.m. on Nov. 16 on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue for alleged battery against a household member.

• Anthony Carney was arrested at 6:57 p.m. on Nov. 16 on the 300 block of Airport Drive due to an arrest warrant along with alleged resisting or obstructing an officer.

• Ray Toledo was arrested at 8:07 p.m. on Nov. 16 at the intersection of North Dustin Avenue and East 20th Street for alleged driving while license suspended or revoked.

• Glenderson Tsosie was arrested at 9 p.m. on Nov. 16 on the 100 block of Animas Street for alleged robbery, resisting, evading or obstructing an officer and criminal trespass.

• Dalton Dodge was arrested at 11:30 p.m. on Nov. 16 on the 1000 block of Bisti Highway for alleged receiving or transferring stolen vehicles or motor vehicles and aggravated DWI.

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

Nov. 16

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 4:37 a.m. on the 2100 block of North Tucker Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of fraud/forgery at 12:13 p.m. on the 900 block of Municipal Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 1:02 p.m. on the 1400 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 4:20 p.m. on the 4500 block of Wildflower Parkway. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a non-domestic fight at 6:57 p.m. on the 300 block of Airport Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a strong-arm robbery at 8:33 p.m. on the 100 block of Animas Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a recovered stolen auto at 10:50 p.m. on the 100 block of Bisti Highway. A report was taken.

