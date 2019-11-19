CLOSE Get an understanding of the differences between misdemeanors and felonies in New Mexico. Farmington Daily Times

Arrests

The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. All parties are considered innocent unless proven guilty.

• Jason Grass was arrested at 7:34 a.m. on Nov. 15 on the 300 block of Airport Drive due to an arrest warrant.

• Kyle Martinez was arrested at 12:08 p.m. on Nov. 15 on the 300 block of East 20th Street for alleged battery against a household member and use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Marcus Bileen was arrested at 1:38 p.m. on Nov. 15 on the 4600 block of College Boulevard for alleged aggravated DUI.

• Shannon Benally was arrested at 2:06 p.m. on Nov. 15 on the 600 block of West Main Street for alleged possession, consumption, sale or service in public places, resisting or obstructing an officer and criminal damage to property.

• Dexter Jimmie was arrested at 2:45 p.m. on Nov. 15 at the intersection of Municipal Drive and West 20th Street due to a warrant for failure to appear along with alleged failure to obey traffic control legend.

• Neilson McKensley was arrested at 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 15 on the 1400 block of West Main Street for alleged shoplifting.

• Cassandra Pecotte was arrested at 4:25 p.m. on Nov. 15 on the 3500 block of North Butler Avenue for alleged cruelty to or neglect of child.

• Aaron Arviso was arrested at 4:40 p.m. on Nov. 15 on the 2700 block of East 18th Street due to an arrest warrant.

• Cochise Poyer was arrested at 7 p.m. on Nov. 15 on the 1400 block of West Main Street for alleged shoplifting.

• Marcus King was arrested at 6:59 p.m. on Nov. 15 at the intersection of North Fairview Avenue and East 20th Street for alleged driving while license suspended or revoked.

• Travis Murphy was arrested at 7:29 p.m. on Nov. 15 at the intersection of East 20th Street and North Tucker Avenue for alleged driving under the influence of drugs, operating vehicle without required head lamps and driving while license revoked.

• Ryan George was arrested at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 15 on the 600 block of East 20th Street for alleged shoplifting.

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

Nov. 15

• Police investigated a report of a stolen vehicle at 12:58 a.m. on the 600 block of North Orchard Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a burglary at 7:15 a.m. on the 1600 block of East 20th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 12:08 p.m. on the 300 block of East 20th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 1:38 p.m. on the 4600 block of College Boulevard. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 2:06 p.m. on the 600 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a natural gas leak at 3:07 p.m. at the intersection of East 20th Street and Clayton Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 4:20 p.m. at the intersection of East 30th Street and East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a strong-arm robbery at 6:32 p.m. on the 4600 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

