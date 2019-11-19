CLOSE

Brian Nelson (Photo: New Mexico Department of Public Safety)

FARMINGTON — The mother of a missing Farmington man is seeking the community's help in locating her adult son, who has been missing since earlier this month.

Brian Nelson, 39, was reported missing to the Farmington Police Department on Nov. 10, according to his mother, Kills in Fight.

He is listed at 5 foot, 10 inches tall, weighs about 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Nelson was wearing a white baseball hat, a light-colored jacket and unknown colored pants.

He drives a gold-tan colored 2015 Nissan Altima with tinted windows and a yellow license plate with the license plate number 126TJW.

Fight told The Daily Times it was unusual that her son would not answer his phone, as he always keeps it on him.

She has been distributing flyers around the area and family members have been searching for Nelson.

"I'm just being hopeful. I'm hoping that he will call," Fight said. "I miss him so much."

Nelson's mother detailed the last known whereabouts about her son.

Nelson was last seen on Nov. 6, leaving his residence in Farmington around 5:15 p.m., which was captured on a video doorbell camera at his home.

He then went to a meeting at Four Winds Recovery Center at 1313 Mission Ave. that evening, and that was the last time someone saw him.

Nelson did not report to work at a Farmington rental agency on Nov. 7.

Nelson's cellphone was pinged on Nov. 7, and returned a location near the intersection of New Mexico Highway 371 and Navajo Route 5 south of Farmington.

It is possible Nelson is in the Navajo Nation or Phoenix, Arizona, as he has ties to the area.

"He's such a wonderful person and always happy and always willing to help others," Fight said.

Anyone with information on Nelson's whereabouts is asked to call non-emergency dispatch at 505-334-6622 and reference case number #19-79065.

Joshua Kellogg covers breaking news for The Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4627 or via email at jkellogg@daily-times.com.

