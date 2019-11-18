CLOSE Do you know what to do if you see something bad happening? Here are some tips. Keri Hensley/USA TODAY NETWORK Wochit

FARMINGTON — The Farmington Police Department has identified the man found dead across the street from San Juan Regional Medical Center and they don't suspect foul play in his death.

Marvin Nez-Begay, 56, of Bloomfield, was identified as the person found deceased around 2:40 p.m. on Nov. 14 in the area of San Juan Center at 806 W. Maple St., according to Farmington Police Department Spokesperson Nicole Brown.

Officers dispatched on the call closed off an open area behind Four Corners Nephrology at 812 W. Maple St. as they investigated the scene.

San Juan Regional Medical is located across the street from Four Corners Nephrology.

The area where Nez-Begay was found was an open field to the west of San Juan Center where trees lined a fence.

Investigators don't suspect foul play in the death of the man, according to Brown.

Brown believed the New Mexico Office of the Medical Investigator had performed an autopsy but are still awaiting test results before determining a cause of death.

