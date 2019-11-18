CLOSE Do you know what to do if you see something bad happening? Here are some tips. Keri Hensley/USA TODAY NETWORK Wochit

Arrests

The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. All parties are considered innocent unless proven guilty.

• Dominic Hines was arrested at 11:17 p.m. on Nov. 13 at the intersection of East 20th Street and North Cochiti Avenue due to an arrest warrant.

• Kevin Maldonado was arrested at 7:55 p.m. on Nov. 13 on the 600 block of East Broadway Avenue due to an arrest warrant.

• Malik Antonio was arrested at 6:24 p.m. on Nov. 13 on the 300 block of East 28th Street for alleged resisting, evading or obstructing an officer and child abuse.

• Christopher Andregg was arrested at 6:02 p.m. on Nov. 13 on the 3700 block of English Road due to an arrest warrant.

• Jason Tapaha was arrested at 2 a.m. on Nov. 13 on the 600 block of East 30th Street for alleged disorderly conduct.

• Justin Tapaha was arrested at 2:10 a.m. on Nov. 13 on the 600 block of East 30th Street for alleged disorderly conduct and concealing identity.

• Jacqueline Yazzie was arrested at 1:41 p.m. on Nov. 13 at the intersection of East Pinon Street and East Broadway Avenue for alleged possession, consumption, sale or service in public places.

• Peter Lee was arrested at 3:50 p.m. on Nov. 13 at the intersection of South Ivie Avenue and East Animas Street for alleged possession, consumption, sale or service in public places.

• Duane Hadley was arrested at 3:50 p.m. on Nov. 13 at the intersection of South Ivie Avenue and East Animas Street for alleged possession, consumption, sale or service in public places.

• Teddie Chee was arrested at 3:50 p.m. on Nov. 13 at the intersection of South Ivie Avenue and East Animas Street for alleged possession, consumption, sale or service in public places.

• Kyle Desoto was arrested at 1:49 a.m. on Nov. 13 on the 1000 block of West Broadway Avenue due to an arrest warrant along with alleged possession of other controlled substance and use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Jeronimo Casaus was arrested at 10:58 p.m. on Nov. 13 on the 600 block of McCormick School Road for alleged driving while license revoked, display of registration plate and no proof of insurance.

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

Nov. 13

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 1:51 a.m. on the 600 block of East 30th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at at 7:50 a.m. at the intersection of East Murray Drive and South Monterrey Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a fraud/forgery at 9:04 a.m. on the 900 block of Municipal Drive. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 9:39 a.m. on the 1200 block of Hutton Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 11:21 a.m. on the 1000 block of West Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of narcotics at 12:17 p.m. on the 5700 block of College Boulevard. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of liquor violation at 1:41 p.m. at the intersection of East Pinon Street and East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of breaking and entering at 2:20 p.m. on the 500 block of North Lincoln Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 5:19 p.m. at the intersection of East Main Street and Villa View Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of non-domestic fight at 6:24 p.m. on the 300 block of East 28th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 8:25 p.m. on the 1600 block of Ojo Court. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a burglary at 10:15 p.m. on the 1100 block of Hines Road. A report was taken.

