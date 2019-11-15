CLOSE Get an understanding of the differences between misdemeanors and felonies in New Mexico. Farmington Daily Times

Arrests

The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. All parties are considered innocent unless proven guilty.

• Kimberly Rosenbaum was arrested at 2:15 p.m. on Nov. 11 on the 3000 block of Bloomfield Highway due to an arrest warrant.

• Jessie Rue Jr. was arrested at 2:15 p.m. on Nov. 11 on the 3000 block of Bloomfield Highway due to an arrest warrant and alleged out-of-state fugitive.

• Francisco Wright was arrested at 1:23 a.m. on Nov. 11 at the intersection of West Main Street and North Schwartz Avenue for alleged aggravated driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor/drugs, speeding and driving on roadways laned for traffic.

• Cameron Simms was arrested at 4:50 a.m. on Nov. 11 on the 100 block of Gower Road for alleged possession, consumption, sale or service in public places.

• Romando Begay was arrested at 8:14 p.m. on Nov. 11 on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue for alleged possession, consumption, sale or service in public places.

• Christopher Armstrong was arrested at 9:25 a.m. on Nov. 11 on the 200 block of West Comanche Street for alleged battery against a household member.

• Kanani Simpson was arrested at 12:41 a.m. on Nov. 11 at the intersection of South Miller Avenue and East Murray Drive due to an arrest warrant and alleged shoplifting.

• Nathaniel Eaton was arrested at 8:53 a.m. on Nov. 11 on the 900 block of Municipal Drive due to an arrest warrant.

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

Nov. 11

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 12:40 a.m. on the 1700 block of Farmington Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 2:32 a.m. on the 2300 block of Hidden Glenn South Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a liquor violation at 4:50 a.m. on the 100 block of Gower Road. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of larceny at 9 p.m. on the 1100 block of Fairgrounds Road. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 10:20 a.m. on the 1100 block of North Buena Vista Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a burglary at 11:20 a.m. on the 2000 block of Hutton Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 12:07 p.m. on the 600 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of narcotics at 4:54 p.m. on the 600 block of Scott Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of breaking and entering at 7:16 p.m. on the 900 block of North Monterey Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a liquor violation at 8:14 p.m. on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

