CLOSE

Buy Photo Police released no specific details about the discovery of a dead body Nov. 14, 2019 across the street from the San Juan Regional Medical Center. (Photo: Sam Ribakoff/Daily Times)

FARMINGTON — The Farmington Police Department is investigating the discovery of a dead body found on the afternoon of Nov. 14 across the street from the San Juan Regional Medical Center.

Officers were dispatched around 2:40 p.m. to the area of San Juan Center at 806 W. Maple St. on reports of a body found, according to Farmington Police Department Nicole Brown.

Police closed off an open area behind Four Corners Nephrology at 812 W. Maple St. as they investigated the scene. The hospital is located on the south side of West Maple Street.

Buy Photo Police secured the scene near San Juan Regional Medical Center Nov. 14, 2019 after a body was found in a field across from the hospital. (Photo: Sam Ribakoff/Daily Times)

The area where the body was found is west of a senior living center and is lined with trees.

Brown said it was early in the investigation and she did not have any additional details to share.

Typically the New Mexico Office of the Medical Investigator takes possession of a body to perform an autopsy then the office share the cause of death with law enforcement.

Joshua Kellogg covers breaking news for The Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4627 or via email at jkellogg@daily-times.com.

Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e

More: Farmington man arrested for murder following stabbing incident Wednesday

CLOSE Do you know what to do if you see something bad happening? Here are some tips. Keri Hensley/USA TODAY NETWORK Wochit

Read or Share this story: https://www.daily-times.com/story/news/crime/2019/11/14/farmington-police-investigating-dead-body-found-field-near-regional-hospital/4196556002/