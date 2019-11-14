Farmington police investigating dead body found near senior living center
FARMINGTON — The Farmington Police Department is investigating the discovery of a dead body found on the afternoon of Nov. 14 across the street from the San Juan Regional Medical Center.
Officers were dispatched around 2:40 p.m. to the area of San Juan Center at 806 W. Maple St. on reports of a body found, according to Farmington Police Department Nicole Brown.
Police closed off an open area behind Four Corners Nephrology at 812 W. Maple St. as they investigated the scene. The hospital is located on the south side of West Maple Street.
The area where the body was found is west of a senior living center and is lined with trees.
Brown said it was early in the investigation and she did not have any additional details to share.
Typically the New Mexico Office of the Medical Investigator takes possession of a body to perform an autopsy then the office share the cause of death with law enforcement.
