CLOSE Do you know what to do if you see something bad happening? Here are some tips. Keri Hensley/USA TODAY NETWORK Wochit

Arrests

The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. All parties are considered innocent unless proven guilty.

• Judah Joe was arrested at 8:33 p.m. on Nov. 10 on the 1600 block of Ojo Court for alleged criminal trespass.

• Charity Martinez was arrested at 8:33 p.m. on Nov. 10 on the 1600 block of Ojo Court for alleged criminal trespass and resisting or obstructing officer.

• Larry Begay was arrested at 1:11 p.m. on Nov. 10 on the 2700 block of West Main Street for alleged criminal trespass.

• Alexander Day was arrested at 8:45 a.m. on Nov. 10 on the 2300 block of Sage Drive due to an arrest warrant along with alleged battery, interference with communications and use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Nicholas Montes was arrested at 3:39 a.m. on Nov. 10 at the intersection of North Sullivan Avenue and East 15th Street for alleged aggravated driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor/drugs, driving on roadways laned for traffic, drivers must be licensed and speeding.

• Jeremy Yazzie was arrested at 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 10 on the 2600 block of East 20th Street for alleged attempted assault upon a health care worker.

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

Nov. 10

• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint and armed subject at 3:39 a.m. at the intersection of North Sullivan Avenue and East 15th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 7:44 a.m. on the 2300 block of West Pinon Hills Boulevard. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of fraud/forgery at 12:29 p.m. on the 5400 block of Alder Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 4:10 p.m. on the 2000 block of Troy King Road. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 6:05 p.m. on the 800 block of East 25th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 6:12 p.m. on the 700 block of East 20th Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 7:03 p.m. on the 2700 block of East 22nd Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 8:08 p.m. on the 500 block of Goldenrod Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of larceny at 9:13 p.m. on the 2700 block of East 22nd Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 10:52 p.m. on the 1800 block of Robin Avenue. A report was taken.

Crime (Photo: Daily Times stock image)

Read or Share this story: https://www.daily-times.com/story/news/crime/2019/11/14/farmington-police-department-blotter-nov-10-2019-arrests-calllogs/4192312002/