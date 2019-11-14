Farmington Police Department blotter for Nov. 10
Arrests
The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. All parties are considered innocent unless proven guilty.
• Judah Joe was arrested at 8:33 p.m. on Nov. 10 on the 1600 block of Ojo Court for alleged criminal trespass.
• Charity Martinez was arrested at 8:33 p.m. on Nov. 10 on the 1600 block of Ojo Court for alleged criminal trespass and resisting or obstructing officer.
• Larry Begay was arrested at 1:11 p.m. on Nov. 10 on the 2700 block of West Main Street for alleged criminal trespass.
• Alexander Day was arrested at 8:45 a.m. on Nov. 10 on the 2300 block of Sage Drive due to an arrest warrant along with alleged battery, interference with communications and use or possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Nicholas Montes was arrested at 3:39 a.m. on Nov. 10 at the intersection of North Sullivan Avenue and East 15th Street for alleged aggravated driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor/drugs, driving on roadways laned for traffic, drivers must be licensed and speeding.
• Jeremy Yazzie was arrested at 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 10 on the 2600 block of East 20th Street for alleged attempted assault upon a health care worker.
Calls for service
Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.
Nov. 10
• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint and armed subject at 3:39 a.m. at the intersection of North Sullivan Avenue and East 15th Street. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 7:44 a.m. on the 2300 block of West Pinon Hills Boulevard. A report was taken.
• Police investigated a report of fraud/forgery at 12:29 p.m. on the 5400 block of Alder Street. A report was taken.
• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 4:10 p.m. on the 2000 block of Troy King Road. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 6:05 p.m. on the 800 block of East 25th Street. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a battery at 6:12 p.m. on the 700 block of East 20th Street. A report was taken.
• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 7:03 p.m. on the 2700 block of East 22nd Street. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 8:08 p.m. on the 500 block of Goldenrod Avenue. A report was taken.
• Police investigated a report of larceny at 9:13 p.m. on the 2700 block of East 22nd Street. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 10:52 p.m. on the 1800 block of Robin Avenue. A report was taken.
