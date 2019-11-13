CLOSE Do you know what to do if you see something bad happening? Here are some tips. Keri Hensley/USA TODAY NETWORK Wochit

Arrests

The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. All parties are considered innocent unless proven guilty.

• Vanessa Barber was arrested at 11:06 p.m. on Nov. 9 on the 2100 block of Farmington Avenue for alleged aggravated driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor/drugs.

• Jason Tapaha was arrested at 10 p.m. on Nov. 9 at the intersection of San Juan Boulevard and Hutton Avenue for alleged possession, consumption, sale or service in public places.

• Sheila Antonio was arrested at 9 p.m. on Nov. 9 at the intersection of West Main Street and North Behrend Avenue for alleged possession of other controlled substance, failure to have operating tail lamps, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and driving under the influence of drugs.

• Betty Barbone was arrested at 4:48 p.m. on Nov. 9 on the 300 block of North Auburn Avenue for alleged driving while license suspended or revoked.

• Encarnacion Valencia was arrested at 4:45 p.m. on Nov. 9 on the 4600 block of East Main Street for alleged shoplifting.

• Johnny Atcitty was arrested at 1:54 p.m. on Nov. 9 on the 1400 block of West Main Street for alleged criminal trespass.

• Roger Begay was arrested at 1:54 p.m. on Nov. 9 on the 100 block of West Animas Street due to an arrest warrant.

• Bryan Brown was arrested at 9:01 a.m. on Nov. 9 on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue due to an arrest warrant along with alleged shoplifting and unlawful possession of marijuana.

• Cameron Nakai was arrested at 2:03 p.m. on Nov. 9 at the intersection of North Butler Avenue and East Ute Street for alleged aggravated DUI, obedience to any required traffic-control devices and possession, consumption, sale or service in public places.

• Damien Lopez was arrested at 12:28 a.m. on Nov. 9 at the intersection of Airport Drive and Walnut Drive due to an arrest warrant and a warrant for failure to appear.

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

Nov. 8

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 2:06 a.m. on the 3100 block of North Mesa Verde Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 8:31 a.m. on the 400 block of West Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 9:13 a.m. at the intersection of Bisti Highway and West Murray Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of shoplifting at 10:35 a.m. on the 700 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 11:04 a.m. on the 1500 block of Hutton Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 11:58 a.m. at the intersection of Cliffside Drive and East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 12:35 p.m. on the 100 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an armed subject at 12:44 p.m. on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 2:02 p.m. on the 1800 block of Hutton Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 4:15 p.m. on the 600 block of East 20th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 8:23 p.m. at the intersection of West Main Street and North Behrend Avenue. A report was taken.

