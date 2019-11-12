CLOSE Get an understanding of the differences between misdemeanors and felonies in New Mexico. Farmington Daily Times

The two alleged trafficking cases occurred this year

Story Highlights Alyssa Webb has three pending cases in magistrate and district courts.

She is accused of trafficking meth two separate times this year along with possessing meth and marijuana.

She is incarcerated at the San Juan County Adult Detention Center.

FARMINGTON — A Farmington woman who has multiple pending drug cases, including two drug trafficking cases, is also accused of sneaking methamphetamine into the county jail by hiding it in her clothing.

Alyssa Webb, 21, had three pending cases in magistrate and district courts with seven charges, including two second-degree felony counts of trafficking a controlled substance and a fourth-degree felony count of possession of a controlled substance, according to court records.

The defendant did not have legal representation on Nov. 12.

Webb's first drug trafficking case allegedly occurred on Feb. 15 during a traffic stop by a Farmington Police Department Officer, according to the probable cause statement.

The defendant was an occupant of a vehicle that was stopped at the 7/11 gas station at 710 E. 30th St. She was arrested due to her probation warrants.

Officers found suspected meth in a metal box inside her purse along with a digital scale, numerous plastic bags, a clear glass pipe and a notebook she allegedly used as ledger.

Alyssa Webb (Photo: San Juan County Adult Detention Center)

The second drug trafficking case stems from an Aug. 29 Region II Narcotics Enforcement Task Force investigation, according to the arrest warrant affidavit.

A controlled purchase of an undisclosed amount of meth was conducted in the Flora Vista area.

A narcotics task force agent worked with an informant who allegedly contacted Webb on the telephone.

The agent and informant drove to Farmer's Market grocery store in Flora Vista around 4:45 p.m. and were contacted about 30 minutes late to meet at another location.

The affidavit states the agent drove to the location, met Webb and the drug transaction occurred. The purchase tested positive for the presence of meth.

Webb has an active warrant for fourth-degree felony counts of possession of a controlled substance and bringing contraband into jail, according to court documents.

She is incarcerated at the San Juan County Adult Detention Center.

The affidavit states a San Juan County Sheriff's Office deputy and training officer were dispatched to the county jail around 10:33 a.m. on Nov. 8 on reports of recovered narcotics.

A corrections officer found a clear, crystal-like substance in a plastic bag in Webb's bunk area.

During an interview, Webb said she hid the narcotics in her underwear when she was transported to the jail. The drugs tested positive for the presence of meth.

Joshua Kellogg covers breaking news for The Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4627 or via email at jkellogg@daily-times.com.

