CLOSE Do you know what to do if you see something bad happening? Here are some tips. Keri Hensley/USA TODAY NETWORK Wochit

Arrests

The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. All parties are considered innocent unless proven guilty.

• Mickie Rainwater was arrested at 10:03 p.m. on Nov. 8 on the 400 block of North Vine Avenue for alleged display of registration plate and temp permit, financial responsibility, driving while license suspended or revoked and driving on roadways laned for traffic.

• Kristen Ewing was arrested at 8:20 p.m. on Nov. 8 on the 1400 block of West Main Street for alleged shoplifting.

• Gabriel Trujillo was arrested at 9 p.m. on Nov. 8 on the 2300 block of North Tucker Avenue for alleged disorderly conduct.

• Ericson Denny was arrested at 6:33 p.m. on Nov. 8 on the 3000 block of East Main Street for aggravated driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drugs.

• Kelsey Lewis was arrested at 6:40 p.m. on Nov. 8 on the 900 block of North Auburn Avenue due to an arrest warrant.

• Nelson Cowboy was arrested at 5:08 p.m. on Nov. 8 on the 1400 block of West Main Street due to an arrest warrant.

• Chelsea Shorty was arrested at 4:56 p.m. on Nov. 8 on the 900 block of Municipal Drive due to an arrest warrant.

• Lyman Henry was arrested at 5 p.m. on Nov. 8 on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue for alleged possession, consumption, sale or service in public places.

• Ashlee Setzer was arrested at 5 p.m. on Nov. 8 on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue for alleged possession, consumption, sale or service in public places, paraphernalia for controlled substances and unlawful possession of marijuana.

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

Nov. 8

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 12:55 a.m. on the 800 block of West Maple Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of larceny at 2:54 a.m. on the 1000 block of Bisti Highway. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 7:43 a.m. on the 5700 block of College Boulevard. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a stolen vehicle at 9:29 a.m. at the intersection of North Butler Avenue and East Cooper Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 11:32 a.m. on the 2600 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a probation/parole violation at 1:25 p.m. on the 2000 block of East 16th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 2:13 p.m. on the 100 block of West Maple Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 2:59 p.m. on the 1800 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a non-domestic fight at 4:06 p.m. on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a non-domestic fight at 7:50 p.m. on the 2300 block of East 17th Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 8:39 p.m. on the 300 block of Airport Drive. A report was taken.

Buy Photo Crime (Photo: The Daily Times)

Read or Share this story: https://www.daily-times.com/story/news/crime/2019/11/12/farmington-police-department-blotter-november-8-2019-arrests-calllogs/2576118001/