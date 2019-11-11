Farmington Police Department blotter for Nov. 6
Arrests
The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. All parties are considered innocent unless proven guilty.
• Jereth Johnson was arrested at 1:44 a.m. on Nov. 6 at the intersection of Scott Avenue and East Main Street due to an arrest warrant along with alleged possession of a controlled substance.
• Zachary White was arrested at 12:35 a.m. on Nov. 6 on the 200 block of South Dustin Road for alleged battery against a household member and criminal damage to property of household member.
• Jeffrey Bekis was arrested at 8:52 a.m. on Nov. 6 on the 3800 block of East Main Street due to an arrest warrant.
• Tim Hunt was arrested at 10:24 a.m. on Nov. 6 on the 700 block of West Main Street due to an arrest warrant along with alleged paraphernalia for controlled substances and unlawful possession of marijuana.
• Xenophon Harry was arrested at 8:14 a.m. on Nov. 6 on the 3800 block of East Main Street due to an arrest warrant.
• Vanessa Jones was arrested at 11:50 p.m. on Nov. 6 on the 700 block of West Broadway Avenue due to an arrest warrant.
• Mickey Pinto was arrested at 11:50 p.m. on Nov. 6 on the 700 block of West Broadway Avenue due to an arrest warrant.
• Emerson Napoleon was arrested at 8:04 p.m. on Nov. 6 on the 2700 block of West Main Street for alleged criminal trespass and possession, consumption, sale or service in public places.
• Felicia Crespin was arrested at 6:38 p.m. on Nov. 6 at the intersection of Lee Avenue and East 18th Street due to a warrant for failure to appear.
• Taya Fatt was arrested at 5:07 p.m. on Nov. 6 on the 900 block of Municipal Drive due to an arrest warrant.
• Elbert Begaye was arrested at 4:42 p.m. on Nov. 6 on the 100 block of West Animas Street for alleged possession, consumption, sale or service in public places.
Calls for service
Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.
Nov. 6
• Police responded to a report of a battery at 12:06 a.m. on the 200 block of South Dustin Road. A report was taken.
• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 6:59 a.m. on the 2600 block of East 20th Street. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of breaking and entering at 9:02 a.m. at the intersection of East Ute Street and North Wall Avenue. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of narcotics at 10:07 a.m. on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of narcotics at 12:44 p.m. on the 1600 block of East Cedar Street. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a natural gas leak at 2:27 p.m. on the 4100 block of Skyline Drive. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 5:23 p.m. on the 3500 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a down subject at 7:52 p.m. on the 400 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 11:29 p.m. on the 4200 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.
