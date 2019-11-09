CLOSE Get an understanding of the differences between misdemeanors and felonies in New Mexico. Farmington Daily Times

Substance found in two bags tested positive for meth

Story Highlights Bobby Pacheco, 22, is accused of a second-degree felony count of trafficking controlled substances.

The defendant did not have legal representation on Nov. 8 on this case.

Jail records show Pacheco is being held without bond at the San Juan County Adult Detention Center.

FARMINGTON — An Aztec man is accused of trafficking methamphetamine and resisting arrest after running away from an Aztec police officer.

Bobby Pacheco, 22, was arrested Nov. 2 with the assistance of two citizens after a foot chase in Aztec, according to the arrest warrant affidavit.

He is accused of a second-degree felony count of trafficking controlled substances along with municipal citations for drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of marijuana, concealing identity and shoplifting.

He is also charged with with resisting, evading or obstructing an officer, according to court documents.

An Aztec Police Department officer was on patrol around 10:51 a.m. on Nov. 2 when he saw Pacheco walking eastbound on Chaco Street.

The officer knew Pacheco had a warrant issued for failure to appear in a separate magistrate case where he is accused of a fourth-degree felony count of possession of a controlled substance and three petty misdemeanor counts, according to court documents.

The officer exited his patrol vehicle and tried to get Pacheco's attention.

Bobby Pacheco (Photo: San Juan County Adult Detention Center)

Pacheco allegedly tried to run away from the officer and later tripped and fell in the area where Aztec Boulevard and Ruins Road merges.

The affidavit states Pacheco resisted arrest and two men in a truck showed up to help the officer take Pacheco into custody, then left after the handcuffs were placed on the defendant. The officer did not get their information.

Documents indicate that his backpack contained a clear glass pipe, a small amount of marijuana and two small scales. A white, plastic container was found in one of the pockets of Pacheco's cargo pants. Two plastic bags with a substance which tested positive for the presence of meth were found.

Pacheco was not interviewed at the scene as he was constantly yelling and in an "emotional state," according to the affidavit.

Pacheco's preliminary hearing is set for the morning of Nov. 14 in Aztec Magistrate Court.

