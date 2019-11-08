Farmington Police Department blotter for Nov. 4
Arrests
The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. All parties are considered innocent unless proven guilty.
• Garyson Goeske was arrested at 5 p.m. on Nov. 4 on the 900 block of Municipal Drive due to a warrant for failure to appear.
• Daisy Atcitty was arrested at 12:08 p.m. on Nov. 4 on the 900 block of Municipal Drive due to an arrest warrant.
• Scotty Phillips was arrested at 11:09 a.m. on Nov. 4 on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue due to a warrant for failure to appear.
• Julian Begay was arrested at 8:58 a.m. on Nov. 4 on the 900 block of Municipal Drive due to an arrest warrant.
• Jerrod Lee was arrested at 3:17 a.m. on Nov. 4 on the 600 block of East Broadway Avenue due to an arrest warrant.
• Warren Hewey was arrested at 11:10 p.m. on Nov. 4 on the 2700 block of La Salle Street for alleged aggravated driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor/drugs.
Calls for service
Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.
Nov. 4
• Police responded to a report of an unwanted subject at 3:09 a.m. on the 600 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 8:18 a.m. on the 2000 block of Troy King Road. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of harassment at 9:20 a.m. on the 1500 block of Finch Avenue. A report was taken.
• Police investigated a report of an embezzlement at 10:20 a.m. on the 1300 block of West Navajo Street. A report was taken.
• Police investigated a report of a fraud/forgery at 10:55 a.m. on the 3000 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of breaking and entering at 11:46 a.m. on the 4500 block of Rowe Avenue. A report was taken.
• Police investigated a report of a criminal damage to property at 1:42 p.m. on the 900 block of Municipal Drive. A report was taken.
• Police investigated a report of larceny at 3:08 p.m. on the 3000 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 4:13 p.m. at the intersection of Wildflower Parkway and Yarrow Trail. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a down subject at 6:53 p.m. at the intersection of East Ute Street and North Dustin Avenue. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of breaking and entering at 7:55 p.m. on the 4500 block of Rowe Avenue. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 9:59 p.m. at the intersection of Ojo Court and Bisti Highway.
