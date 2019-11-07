CLOSE Sexual assault happens every 92 seconds in the United States. Here's how to get help if you or someone you know is assaulted. Hannah Grover, hgrover@daily-times.com

Woman suffered severe injuries from incident

FARMINGTON — The man wanted by Farmington police on sexual assault and kidnapping charges was arrested on the evening of Nov. 5 after he alleged severely battered a woman with a baseball bat.

Waylon Johnson, 44, is accused of first-degree felony counts of criminal sexual penetration and kidnapping, along with a third-degree felony count of aggravated battery, according to the criminal complaint.

He is accused of raping and battering a woman and also of kidnapping her during an incident at a Farmington residence on the night of Nov. 4 which lasted into the morning hours of Nov. 5 , according to court documents.

The defendant was arrested around 10:26 p.m. on Nov.5 near the Fruitland Post Office at 97 County Road 6675 by San Juan County Sheriff's Office deputies, according to Sheriff's Office Spokesperson Jayme Harcrow.

The arrest warrant affidavit details how Johnson allegedly repeatedly battered the woman during the night of Nov. 4, wouldn't let her leave the residence and raped her.

Waylon Johnson (Photo: San Juan County Adult Detention Center)

Farmington Police Department officers were dispatched around 6:53 a.m. on Nov. 5 to the 1100 block of South Bowen Avenue on reports of a woman who was battered by her boyfriend.

The woman was transported to San Juan Regional Medical Center, where a detective interviewed her.

The affidavit details the injuries the woman sustained during the incident. The woman told a doctor she was battered with a baseball bat, punched with his fists and knocked unconscious. She stated Johnson raped her during the incident.

Injuries including two broken vertebrae in her lower back, a skull fracture and a broken left rib. Her left eye was blue and black and was swollen shut.

Dried blood was found on her nose, mouth and inside her right ear.

Earlier incident on Oct. 31

Documents indicate that Johnson was in the woman's residence on the night of Nov. 4 when she returned from work.

He had been released from the San Juan County Adult Detention Center on Nov. 4 after being arrested for battery and resisting arrest on Oct. 31.

He allegedly slapped the woman and resisted arrest during the Oct. 31 incident, according to the probable cause statement.

The defendant was drinking alcohol during the Oct. 31 and Nov. 5 incidents, according to court documents.

At one-point she said Johnson stated, "I'm going to kill you and run to the rez and hide."

The woman said she tried to escape the residence to get help from a neighbor, but he followed her then grabbed her by the hair and dragged her back into the residence. The woman did escape during her second attempt, running to the house of a neighbor who let her in and called police.

The San Juan County District Attorney's Office filed a motion to hold Johnson without bond at the county jail pending trial. A hearing regarding the motion has not been scheduled.

The motion stated Johnson violated the conditions of release on the Oct. 31 arrest and there are no conditions of release for the defendant that can protect the woman.

The probable cause statement for the Oct. 31 arrest states Johnson has a history of abusing the woman.

Johnson made his first appearance in Farmington Magistrate Court on the morning of Nov. 7. His preliminary hearing is set for the morning of Nov.

Joshua Kellogg covers breaking news for The Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4627 or via email at jkellogg@daily-times.com.

