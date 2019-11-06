CLOSE Do you know what to do if you see something bad happening? Here are some tips. Keri Hensley/USA TODAY NETWORK Wochit

Arrests

The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. All parties are considered innocent unless proven guilty.

• Travis Stevenson was arrested at 12:21 a.m. on Nov. 2 on the 1400 block of West Main Street for alleged criminal trespass.

• Tino Benally was arrested at 4:31 a.m. on Nov. 2 on the 1400 block of West Main Street for alleged criminal trespass.

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

Nov. 2

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 12:50 a.m. on the 800 block of West Maple Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 12:56 a.m. on the 900 block of Municipal Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 3:32 a.m. on the 1000 block of Sycamore Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 11:08 a.m. at the intersection of South Browning Parkway and Southside River Road. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a non-domestic fight at 11:18 a.m. on the 1400 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an animal complaint/investigation at 11:48 a.m. on the 4400 block of Cardinal Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an unwanted subject at 1:21 p.m. on the 1400 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of shoplifting at 3:36 p.m. on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an unwanted subject at 4:54 p.m. on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of welfare check at 8:10 p.m. on the 1400 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a juvenile complaint at 9:20 p.m. at the intersection of Teton Drive and Canyon View Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of domestic violence at 9:26 p.m. on the 400 block of East Comanche Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 10:31 p.m. on the 1800 block of East 20th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an armed subject at 10:56 p.m. at the intersection of South Graham Road and Poplar Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 11:27 p.m. on the 2600 block of East 20th Street. A report was taken.

