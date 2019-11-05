CLOSE Do you know what to do if you see something bad happening? Here are some tips. Keri Hensley/USA TODAY NETWORK Wochit

Arrests

The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. All parties are considered innocent unless proven guilty.

• Dennison Hogue was arrested at 12:10 a.m. on Nov. 1 at the intersection of East Navajo Street and Fairgrounds Road due to a warrant for failure to appear.

• Rodolfo Dominguez was arrested at 1:55 a.m. on Nov. 1 on the 700 block of South Miller Avenue for an arrest warrant.

• Joseph Gutierrez was arrested at 9:44 a.m. on Nov. 1 on the 1100 block of East Navajo Street due to a warrant for failure to appear.

• Raymond George was arrested at 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 1 on the 900 block of Farmington Avenue due to a warrant for failure to appear.

• Luther Sandoval was arrested at 4:56 p.m. on Nov. 1 on the 1400 block of West Main Street for alleged criminal trespass.

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

Nov. 1

• Police responded to a report of a stab/gunshot/penetrating trauma at 1:57 a.m. on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a fraud/forgery at 3:57 a.m. in the 600 block of Scott Avenue. A report was taken.​​​​​​

• Police responded to a report of a down subject at 5:01 a.m. on the 500 block of East 18th Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 10:14 a.m. in the 2100 block of Sunrise Parkway. A report was taken.​​​​​​

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 11:30 a.m. on the 800 block of North Vine Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 12:58 p.m. at the intersection of West Broadway Avenue and South Behrend Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 1:37 p.m. on the 4500 block of Wildflower Mesa Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 2:14 p.m. on the 1700 block of East Murray Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 3:59 p.m. on the 300 block of Airport Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a missing/runaway person at 5:01 p.m. on the 2700 block of Spencer Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a prowler at 7:23 p.m. on the 800 block of West Arrington Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 10:20 p.m. on the 1600 block of Bloomfield HIghway. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a suspicious person/vehicle at 10:20 p.m. on the 2400 block of Cliffside Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 11:58 p.m. on the 1200 block of South Monterey Avenue. A report was taken.

