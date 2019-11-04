CLOSE Do you know what to do if you're in an accident? Wochit

FARMINGTON — The Farmington Police Department is investigating an Nov. 2 collision where a pickup truck struck a man in the roadway, sending the pedestrian to the hospital with multiple broken bones.

Farmington police were dispatched around 6:39 p.m. on Nov. 2 to the area of Industrial Avenue and East Main Street on reports of a vehicle versus a pedestrian accident, according to police Spokesperson Nicole Brown.

A 46-year-old man was struck in the eastbound lanes by a red Dodge pickup truck. The injured man was transported to San Juan Regional Medical Center.

He is listed in critical but stable condition at the hospital and had several bone fractures, according to Brown.

Police diverted vehicle traffic around the crash onto San Juan Boulevard and 20th Street as they handled the investigation.

Officers cleared the scene and opened the road to traffic around 9:28 p.m., according to a post on the department's Facebook page.

When asked if the 45-year-old male driver was facing charges, Brown stated the case is still under investigation.

Brown declined to comment if alcohol was factor in the crash.

