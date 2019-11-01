CLOSE Child abuse includes physical, sexual, emotional and medical abuse, as well as neglect. Learn about signs, risk factors, how to get help. Wochit, Wochit

FARMINGTON — The man who discharged a firearm into the ground of a residence as detectives served a search warrant at his home Oct. 31 was later arrested by San Juan County Sheriff's Office and accused of 23 felony sex crime charges following an investigation.

Ryan Lente, 24, was charged with a variety of serious sexual crimes after investigators examined his cell phone, and he faces up to 123 years of prison time if convicted on all charges.

San Juan County Sheriff's Office Spokesperson Jayme Harcrow said she believes no criminal charges will be filed against Lente regarding his use of a firearm.

Ryan Lente (Photo: San Juan County Sheriff's Office)

Lente was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Sheriff's Office for an interview. He is accused of four felony counts of sexual exploitation of children (by manufacturing); four felony counts of sexual exploitation of children (causing or permitting to engage in act, under 18); eight felony counts of criminal sexual penetration of a minor along with six felony counts of contributing to the delinquency of minor, according to a Sheriff's Office press release.

The charges were filed after detectives performed a forensic examination of Lente's cell phone and interviewed the defendant.

Detectives were serving a search warrant around 12:35 p.m. on Oct. 31 at a residence near the intersection of County Road 1800 and New Mexico Highway 170 near Jackson Lake as part of the investigation when they say Lente fired one round into the floor of the residence as detectives were in the doorway entering the home.

Law enforcement fired no shots, and no one was injured.

His cell phone was seized after the search warrant was executed.

Joshua Kellogg covers breaking news for The Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4627 or via email at jkellogg@daily-times.com.

Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e

Read or Share this story: https://www.daily-times.com/story/news/crime/2019/11/01/ryan-lente-felony-child-pornography-charges-san-juan-county-sheriff/4128655002/