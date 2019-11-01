Farmington Police Department blotter for Oct. 28
Arrests
The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. All parties are considered innocent unless proven guilty.
• Tammy Kelly was arrested at 9:30 a.m. on Oct. 28 on the 900 block of Municipal Drive due to an arrest warrant.
• Jessica Green was arrested at 10:20 p.m. on Oct. 28 on the 2400 block of Farmview Lane for alleged trespass.
Calls for service
Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.
Oct. 28
• Police responded to a report of a battery at 1:43 a.m. on the 1000 block of Riverstone Road. A report was taken.
• Police investigated a report of a fraud/forgery at 8:35 a.m. in the 600 block of Sunrise Parkway. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 8:41 a.m. at the intersection of Bloomfield Highway and East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 10:53 a.m. on the 5900 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a down subject at 11:30 a.m. on the 100 block of West Animas Street. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 12:23 p.m. at the intersection of West Apache Street and North Orchard Avenue. A report was taken.
• Police investigated a report of an embezzlement at 12:37 p.m. in the 1400 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a battery at 1:30 p.m. on the 4500 block of Wildflower Parkway. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 2:03 p.m. on the 1500 block of Zuni Drive. A report was taken.
• Police investigated a report of lost/found property at 2:34 p.m. in the 1400 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a stab/gunshot/penetrating trauma at 4:14 p.m. on the 300 block of Palmer Avenue. A report was taken.
• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 4:32 p.m. in the 1000 block of Glade Lane. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 6:02 p.m. on the 400 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a civil standby at 8:39 p.m. on the 2300 block of West Apache Street. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of harassment at 10:46 p.m. at the intersection of San Juan Boulevard. A report was taken.
