Defendant has court hearings on Nov. 11

Story Highlights Carlton Snyder is accused of three counts of criminal sexual abuse, two counts of delinquency of a minor and distribution of sexually oriented materials.

FARMINGTON — A San Juan County man is accused of multiple charges including counts of criminal sexual contact with a girl under the age of 13 in the Bloomfield area.

Carlton Snyder, 65, is accused of three second-degree felony counts of criminal sexual contact, two fourth-degree felony counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and misdemeanor counts of distribution of sexually oriented materials to minors and enticement of a child, according to court records.

The defendant is accused of making sexual contact with a child under the age of 13 three times, showing the child sexual oriented material and enticing the child into a room to commit a crime, according to the arrest warrant affidavit.

Steve Murphy, Snyder's attorney, declined to comment on the case.

The arrest warrant affidavit details an investigation into allegations levied against Snyder by a young girl, who resides out of state.

A San Juan County Sheriff's Office detective was contacted on Aug. 15 by the mother of the girl who stated Snyder sexually assaulted her daughter at a residence in the Bloomfield area.

The detective contacted a local law enforcement and worked with the department to set up a safehouse interview for the girl, which occurred on Sept. 19.

A copy of the report and DVD of the interview were forwarded to a Sheriff's Office detective.

Carlton Snyder (Photo: San Juan County Adult Detention Center)

The girl told the interviewer she wanted to report the incidents because she "couldn't handle it anymore," according to court documents.

The mother recalled the last visit to Snyder's residence was in August 2011.

The girl described one incident were Snyder molested her, and two incidents where Snyder caused the girl to make sexual contact with him.

She also described one incident where he was looking at "naked girls" on his computer while she was in the room, according to the affidavit.

Snyder was arrested by the San Juan County Sheriff's Office on Oct. 29. He has been released from the San Juan County Adult Detention Center since then.

Aztec Magistrate Court Judge Barry Sharer approved Snyder's waiver of first appearance on Oct. 30.

Snyder was previously arrested on Aug. 9, for a fourth-degree felony count for possession of child pornography, according to The Daily Times archives.

The defendant's preliminary hearings are set for the morning of Nov. 21 in Aztec Magistrate Court.

